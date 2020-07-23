A man arrested on a probation violation was subsequently charged with stalking a Gallatin Gateway woman last week.
According to court documents, the alleged victim reported three scary incidents involving her former boyfriend that occurred between July 11-13. The woman told Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies that she and the 29-year-old man had been in a romantic relationship a year earlier, and she had been renting a residence to him since the relationship ended. She said she issued him an eviction notice around the end of February for non-payment of rent, effective June 1. Though the majority of his belongings were out of the house, the man was at the residence on July 11 while the woman was trying to fix her disabled vehicle. She said the man put her in a bear hug and wouldn’t let her leave. Based on the man’s previous behavior, she said she feared for her life and property and screamed for help.
The next day, the woman said, the man kicked her back door in at approximately 1 a.m. and entered her residence. She said she heard him coming and left via the front door and drove away, spending the night elsewhere.
On July 13, the man returned to the residence, attempted to enter through the front door, and yelled that he was going to kill the woman. The report states he violently kicked the door, causing dents in many places and breaking the jamb into several pieces. As the man kicked, the woman held the door shut from the other side while calling law enforcement. The man got into his car and left. During an interview, the woman told deputies the man continued to text her such messages as, “Are you home? Are you home? Are you home? Where are you?” She again said she believed she and her property were in danger.
The man was apprehended on the probation violation for a drug charge on July 15 and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center. A deputy interviewed him at the jail the next day. The man said he and the woman had been in a romantic relationship for several years, and he stopped paying rent in March and was evicted. He said the woman gave him a one-month grace period due to COVID-19, during which he went to Utah, was arrested, and served jail time. When he returned to Montana, he continued to stay at the residence, which he referred to as his house during the interview. He said he and the woman have a history of methamphetamine use, which led to verbal arguments that sometimes became physical. He said he sometimes put the victim into a bear hug.
Concerning the events of the prior weekend, the man admitted to gaining entrance to the woman’s residence through the back door. He admitted to kicking in the front door, and speculated that the woman is afraid of him because of the way he freaks out during their fights.
The man was charged with felony stalking. Charges of partner or family member assault and criminal mischief were expected to be filed at a later date. He was held without bond.
•••
A 39-year-old Manhattan woman was arrested for DUI following a drunken brawl in her car at a Four Corners gas station Saturday night.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a fight at the Town Pump on Norris Road. A caller told dispatchers there were women in a car who kept “falling out of the vehicle.” She said the driver shoved a woman out of the car and hit another. The caller reported they “all seem intoxicated,” and had left the parking lot in the car headed southbound on Gallatin Road. The vehicle, later identified as a 2005 Mercury Mariner, did not have its headlights illuminated, nor did the driver use the turn signal.
A deputy located the Mariner and began to follow it, noticing that the driver was randomly applying the brakes and swerving within the lane. The officer pulled over the vehicle at the intersection of Ice Blue and Highway 191.
The deputy smelled the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle and noticed the driver’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot. The driver said she was headed to Bozeman Hot Springs to pick up her nephew, who currently was with another deputy. However, the report notes, she already had passed the hot springs. The deputy asked her about the reported fight at the gas station, and she replied there had been nothing physical about it – it was just a “sister fight.” She stated that she and her sister, who was a passenger in the car, had been yelling at each other.
The woman denied having consumed alcohol and refused to provide a breath sample. She was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A Belgrade man already on probation ended up in more trouble after Bozeman police found illegal drugs and alcohol in his vehicle after a routine traffic stop on Monday.
According to court records, a police officer noticed a car with an inoperative brake light stopped at the intersection of Durston Road and North 15th Avenue in Bozeman at about 7:20 p.m. on July 20. The officer followed the car to confirm the light wasn’t working, and stopped the driver in the vicinity of North 14th and Oak Street.
While speaking with the 28-year-old driver, the officer noticed two Mike’s Hard Lemonades on top of the rear seat, as well as an empty beer can on the front passenger floorboard. Dispatchers revealed the man was being supervised by probation and parole. The probation officer on call requested a breath sample and vehicle search.
The breath sample registered 0.00 breath alcohol content. During a search of the vehicle, police recovered a pipe fully packed with partially smoked marijuana; a second pipe containing marijuana; hash residue, multiple straws and a lighter; a small pipe with white residue inside; and a bag containing a white crystalline residue that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
The probation officer asked that the man be held on a parole violation. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs in addition to the probation violation. He was held without bond.
•••
A 29-year-old Bozeman man being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center for violating a no contact order was additionally charged with intimidation for making threats against his estranged wife in Manhattan.
According to court records, Manhattan police interviewed the woman on July 17 to take a harassment report. The woman was reluctant to provide information, and said her husband had told her that if she “snitched,” she would be “taken care of.” On July 18, the officer went to the woman’s home after she called to say her husband was harassing her. There, the man screamed at the officer and appeared to be under the influence of dangerous drugs. He left with a sober driver, but the woman chose to leave the residence because she believed her husband had come to the house to kill her.
A friend of the man’s wife had a no contact order against the man. The order mentioned the wife, as well as the man’s cocaine usage. On Monday, the man was arrested and taken to the jail for violating the protection order. That evening, the same officer who handled matters on July 17 and 18 interviewed the woman at the Manhattan Police Station. She showed him several threatening text messages from her husband, and said she is scared, has difficulty sleeping, and she lives in fear.
At the county jail, the police officer issued the man a citation for intimidation. The report states he is likely to be charged with stalking. He was held without bond.