A 26-year-old Bozeman man whose poor driving caught the attention of a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning was jailed and charged with possession of dangerous drugs.
According to court records, the deputy noticed a Chevy pickup drifting within its lane as it headed north on Jackrabbit Lane just before 1 a.m. on June 25. The picked crossed the yellow centerline multiple times. The deputy pulled the vehicle over at the intersection of Jackrabbit and East Valley Center Road, and immediately noticed the driver’s eyes were red and watery, his pupils were dilated, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage was coming from inside the truck. The deputy saw a white powdery substance under the driver’s nose, on top of his mustache, and on his lap.
The man told the deputy he was coming from a Four Corners bar, and admitted he had been drinking earlier in the day, but “nothing recently.” He agreed to perform field sobriety tests, the results of which indicated he was under the influence of alcohol. He provided a preliminary breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content as .155 percent. The deputy placed the man under arrest, then discovered a small plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance in the man’s coin pocket.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he provided a second breath sample that measured .143 percent. A records check revealed the man had one prior conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol.
A test of the 1.47 grams of the powder found in the man’s pocket was positive for cocaine.
The man was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond. According to court papers, another charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, was expected.
•••
A 41-year-old Belgrade man was arrested Sunday after a citizen who suspected him of drunk driving called authorities while following his Toyota RAV4 from Huffine Lane to the intersection of Jackrabbit and Forkhorn lanes.
According court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the call and spotted the RAV4, which was being followed by the caller’s vehicle with its hazard lights activated. When the deputy stopped the Toyota, he noticed the driver’s eyes were red and watery and there was a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from within the vehicle. The windshield wipers were activated even though it wasn’t raining. The man informed the deputy he spoke only Spanish.
A different deputy, who speaks fluent Spanish, was called to take over the DUI investigation. That officer noticed the man’s breath smelled strongly of alcohol, his eyes were red and watery, and he swayed while he was standing. He admitted to consuming two alcoholic beverages before leaving his friend’s residence a short time earlier.
The man performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and provided a preliminary breath sample that measured .159 percent breath alcohol content. The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he provided a second breath sample that measured .128 percent/
The man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A Churchill woman accused of violating a no contact order and attempting to flee the scene before being caught doing so was jailed early Wednesday after causing a disturbance in Belgrade.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies and a Belgrade police officer responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at a residence on Frank Road in Belgrade shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday. The person who called about the incident reported yelling and a possible physical altercation. When officers arrived, they saw a man standing outside the residence and a woman running away into a field behind it. Dispatchers reported that the man was the protected party in an order of protection issued from Washington state, which was still valid and in effect. The woman was the defendant listed in the order.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with violating a no contact order and held on $585 bond.