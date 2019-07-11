A 36-year-old Gallatin Gateway man was charged with felony driving under the influence after being stopped for speeding south of Four Corners on the Fourth of July.
According to court records, William Zinn Stillman was driving 55 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone at about 11 p.m. on July 4. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled him over, noticed the odor of alcohol on Stillman’s breath, and saw that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Stillman performed poorly on roadside sobriety tests and provided a breath sample that registered 0.191 blood alcohol content. After being taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, a second breath sample that registered 0.180.
While being questioned, Stillman admitted to speeding and drinking seven or eight beers, according to reports. A records search showed that Stillman had three prior convictions for driving under the influence. He was charged and held at the jail.
•••
A man stopped for speeding in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Three Forks got into more trouble after the state trooper who pulled him over saw an open case of beer and bottle of vodka in his pickup on July 4.
According to court documents, Robert William Webb, 48, a Bozeman-area transient, was traveling 93 miles per hour in an 80-mph zone just before 8 p.m. on the holiday. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped the car, and saw an open case of beer at the feet of Webb’s passenger, as well as a bottle of vodka lying in the passenger seat. Webb’s passenger told the trooper that the bottle had been opened.
Records state that the trooper noticed the strong smell of alcohol coming from the inside of the truck, and noticed that the passenger seemed to be intoxicated. Webb was wearing sunglasses, but when he took them off, the officer saw that his eyes were bloodshot and his face was flushed.
Webb’s performance on field sobriety tests was unsatisfactory, but he refused to provide a breath test. He was taken to the hospital in Bozeman, where his blood was drawn after a search warrant was obtained by phone.
After the blood draw, Webb was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center on charges of felony driving under the influence, his fourth offense, speeding, and unlawful possession of an open alcoholic container.
•••
A 35-year-old Manhattan man was held on multiple charges, including assault on a minor, after becoming violent while sitting in the street with two young children in his lap in the wee hours of July 4.
According to charging documents, a Manhattan Police officer on routine patrol was approached by a motorist who said, “Follow me,” before driving at high speed to at the intersection of South Broadway Street and Wooden Shoe Lane at about 2:20 a.m. last Thursday. When he arrived, the officer saw the man sitting in the street with two girls, ages 6 and 3, “clutched in his lap.” The man started to get up and attempted to pull the children away as the officer approached. The officer put his hands on the man’s shoulders to prevent him from rising, after which the man rolled on his back, began flailing and swinging his arms, and struck one of the children with his hand. Both children began to cry.
Court documents state that the man tried to kick the officer, who grabbed the man’s foot and began to pull him away from the children. However, the children obeyed the man’s request to go to him when he called them, after which he held them to his chest. He again attempted to kick the officer while holding the children, and the 3-year-old was hit in the face during the ensuing fracas. The child unsuccessfully attempted to pull away. The man continued to kick at the officer, and “said some to the effect of, ‘Where’s my knife?’ “
The man eventually stood up and walked away from the children, but he answered with an obscenity after the officer said he was trying to help him. The man “took a fighting stance” and made “multiple swings” at the officer, grazing the left side of his head. The officer grabbed the man, they fell to the ground, and the person who had led the officer to the scene helped force he man’s hands behind his back so he could be handcuffed.
Shortly thereafter, three Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to assist. The man had to be held down while being searched for weapons, and he was forced to walk to a patrol vehicle. The man continued to kick at the officers and resist attempts to be placed in the back seat of a patrol car.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with assault on a minor, obstructing a peace officer, assault and resisting arrest. He was held without bond.
•••
A Manhattan man who claimed he hadn’t been drinking but whose breath test measured his blood alcohol content as over twice the legal limit was charged with felony driving under the influence and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center early Sunday morning.
According to court records, a Manhattan Police officer noticed Kody Michael Shupe, 28, driving over the speed limit on Wooden Shoe Lane at about 2:30 a.m. on July 7. When Shupe turned left onto Culver Place, he didn’t use his turn signal, and the officer pulled him over. Upon being asked for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance, Shupe said “I don’t have any of that.”
Shupe told the officer that he had just come from gas station, where he had gone to buy a soda, and then said that his driver’s license was suspending for driving under the influence of alcohol. The officer noticed that Shupe’s eyes were watery and bloodshot, and that he had a dazed expression on his face, according to court papers.
During the conversation, the officer noticed several empty beer cans on the floorboard of the passenger side and in the bed of Shupe’s pickup, but Shupe said they weren’t his and that he hadn’t been drinking. He subsequently performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and provided a breath sample that measured his blood alcohol content as 0.169.
Shupe consented to having his blood drawn at the hospital in Bozeman, after which he was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond on the charge of felony driving under the influence of alcohol.
•••
An inebriated Gallatin Gateway man, who almost rolled his truck while driving 110 miles per hour as he fled from police, was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center early Sunday
morning on multiple charges.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy called for assistance while unsuccessfully attempting to stop a high-speed pickup truck on Highway 191 at about 12:30 a.m. on June 7. The deputy who was attempting the stop the truck stated that the driver was ignoring his emergency lights and siren, and had gone off the road and almost rolled.
Three minutes later, the deputy reported that the truck had stopped near the intersection of Cottonwood Road, and that he had the male driver in custody. Because the pickup driver spoke only Spanish, a Spanish-speaking deputy came to the scene and directed the man through field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly, and a breath test, which measured his blood alcohol content as .207.
Court documents state that the man’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, that his breath smelled of alcohol, and that there was an open container of beer on the seat of the man’s truck.
The pickup driver was taken to the jail, where he provided two more breath samples that registered .140. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of an open container of alcohol, eluding a peace officer, and reckless driving. He was held on $2,005 bond.
•••
A transient from Oregon who was acting suspiciously in a Four Corners neighborhood last week was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center on charges of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to court documents, a neighbor reported that the 44-year-old woman from Ashland, Ore., was attempting to enter a residence on Lower Rainbow Road without permission. When a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy arrived and began questioning the woman, she picked up a marijuana pipe and put it into one of her bags in an “obvious attempt to conceal” it.
The woman told the deputy that she had just smoked marijuana, and admitted that the pipe and some marijuana cigarettes belonged to her. Upon securing a search warrant, the deputy seized the pipe and three partially burned marijuana cigarettes.
The owner of the home later told authorities that he did not know the woman and that she had no reason to be at his home; however, he did not wish to press charges.
Authorities were unable to find a record of the woman possessing a medical marijuana card, though court reports note that it is legal to use marijuana for recreational purposes in Oregon. The woman was cited for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, but held only on the drug paraphernalia charge.
•••
A Duvall, Wash., man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center after running a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle in Manhattan on July 2.
According to court records, the 46-year-old man was at fault for the crash on Wooden Shoe Lane, which occurred at about 8:40 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol trooper administered roadside sobriety and breath tests to the driver after noticing that he smelled like alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and had an open container of alcohol in his car. The man performed poorly on the tests and his blood alcohol level was .217 at the scene, though he told the trooper he hadn’t had anything to drink since 9 a.m.
•••
A 28-year-old Manhattan man was jailed last week after admitting he had exposed himself and masturbated in front of minors at the East Gallatin Recreation Area in Bozeman on July 1.
At about 4 p.m. that day, Bozeman police responded to complaints about a man walking around the park naked, then masturbating in the driver’s seat of his truck with the driver’s door open. Court documents state that witnesses interviewed by police on July 2 said that this activity occurred within plain view of 10 children ranging in age from 1 to 12 years old. The man had left the park in his truck by the time police arrived; however, they were able to identify the owner of the truck by the license plate, and contact the man at home.
Officers questioned the man at his home after the incident, then followed up with a phone all to him the next day. During the call, the man admitted that he “has a problem” and “wished to seek out counseling,” according to court records.
The man, who has two prior convictions for indecent exposure, was charged and held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
•••
Tuesday was a bad day for a Three Forks woman, who crashed into a truck on Amsterdam Road Tuesday after her brakes failed and authorities discovered a number of other reasons to take her the county jail.
The 44-year-old took the Amsterdam Road exit of Interstate 90 at about 10:30 Tuesday morning. Her brakes failed a the end of the on-ramp, and her car struck a Toyota Tundra that was headed eastbound.
According to court documents, the woman told the responding Montana Highway Patrol trooper that there was a warrant for her arrest, which they confirmed. When checking the registration of her vehicle they also discovered that the license plates on the sedan were registered to a different vehicle, and that the car was not registered with the state. The woman told officers that the car also was not insured, an offense for which she had been convicted previously in December 2015.
The woman was arrested on the outstanding warrant and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with violating the state’s open container law, the seatbelt violation, displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle, driving with a suspended license, and driving without insurance.