A man who hid from Livingston police in a crawl space during a drug investigation admitted Saturday to stealing a GMC Yukon from a storage business on Jackrabbit Lane in March.
According to court records, Livingston police notified the business owner on May 14 that her Yukon was parked in front of a residence in Livingston. The woman said she had no idea her Yukon was missing from her business, and that she had never granted anyone permission to use it. A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy entered the vehicle’s information into a national crime database, and contacted the Livingston detective. The detective said he was watching a residence associated with drugs in Livingston, and he suspected the man in possession of the vehicle was hiding from him in the home’s crawl space so he hadn’t been able to contact him. He said the Yukon bore stolen dealership plates from Billings. When the deputy told the detective he had reported the vehicle stolen, the detective seized the Yukon and applied for a warrant to search it.
On May 29, the deputy interviewed the 52-year-old suspect from Bozeman at the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was being held on a warrant out of Livingston. The man admitted he took the vehicle from the storage business in early March because he needed a mode of transportation. He said he knew what he had done was wrong, and said, “There’s no excuse for it. It wasn’t mine and I had no right to take it.”
The man was charged with felony theft and held without bond.
•••
A late-night assault in Bozeman resulted in the arrest of a 23-year-old Belgrade man for attacking his ex-girlfriend’s new paramour with a hammer.
According to court records, eight Bozeman police officers responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon on Golden Valley Drive in Bozeman just after midnight on June 7. When police arrived, two men were grappling on the ground, one of them with a framing hammer in his hand. That man dropped the hammer when an officer began shouting commands, and the officer held both men at gunpoint until backup arrived.
The report states the Belgrade man was the aggressor, so he was handcuffed. The other man had a “very bloody face,” and there was blood on the ground where the men had been fighting.
The victim told police he and his girlfriend had pulled into the driveway in a rental truck, when he was attacked by the Belgrade man with “baseball-style swings” of a tire iron or crowbar. (The weapon was later determined to be the hammer, which had blood on the head when it was found.) He said his attacker shattered the truck’s window and hit him in the face with the hammer. He said he opened the driver’s door to the truck and tackled his assailant, holding him on the ground until officers arrived. He said he feared for his life during the assault.
The man said his attacker was the estranged boyfriend of the woman in the truck, and that the two men had a “history” because of his relationship with the woman. He said he was in the process of filing an order of protection because he was afraid of the man.
The Belgrade man, who appeared to be extremely intoxicated, refused to be interviewed by police, other than to say he was not hurt. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with assault with a weapon and held without bond.
•••
A 38-year-old Manhattan man was charged with burglary over the weekend in connection with a domestic violence incident toward his ex-girlfriend.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in Manhattan at about 2 a.m. Sunday, after the woman called authorities and said her ex-boyfriend was spinning “cookies” in a vehicle in her yard after busting up her house and forcing her to climb out a window to escape him. When deputies arrived, they noticed the front door was kicked in and considerably damaged. The woman was back inside the home, hiding under a bed. She said the incident had been going on for three hours.
The woman said she and the man had been in an on again-off again relationship for four years, and she had arrived home earlier in the evening to find the man in her house. She told him to leave because he was “drunk and belligerent,” after which she went into the bathroom to take a shower. The man became angry when she refused to let him into the bathroom, and he threatened to “bust the door in.” After 45 minutes, she climbed out the bathroom window to get away from when. When she ran around the outside of the house, she said she ran into the man, who “tried to pull me in” and “put his hands on me.”
Deputies found the man lying face down under a truck behind the house. He appeared to be very intoxicated, and there was dried blood and a large cut on his forehead. He refused to answer deputies’ questions.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with burglary and issued a 72-hour no contact order. He was held without bond.
•••
A Belgrade woman accused of driving under the influence of drugs was charged with criminal child endangerment Sunday after losing consciousness in the Bubby’s Burger Barn drive-thru on Sunday.
According to court records, Belgrade police and fire department personnel responded to the drive-thru just before 3 p.m. on June 7. A 40-year-old Belgrade woman was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with two children, ages 12 and 8, in the back seat. Officers noticed the woman’s eyes were droopy and her speech slurred. During questioning, she said she had taken methadone that morning.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the woman provided a breath sample, the results of which indicated she was not under the influence of alcohol. She agreed to provide a blood sample, and was taken to the hospital in Bozeman for the procedure. More field sobriety tests were administered, and they indicated the woman was under the influence of drugs.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with criminal child endangerment, a felony, and held without bond.
•••
A 39-year-old Belgrade woman was jailed on charges of partner or family member assault early Monday after a verbal and physical fight with her husband who was recovering from knee surgery.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an altercation between the
parties at their Belgrade home at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday. They interviewed the husband, who was using crutches and wearing a knee brace. He said he had surgery five days prior, and had awakened in the night when his wife starting hitting him in bed.
When questioned, the woman said her husband had awakened her with “cussing and screaming,” after which they had argued and spat upon each other. She said he hit her with his crutch, and the report states the woman had a red mark on her body that ran from the right side of her ribs to the center of her stomach.
A different deputy asked more questions of the husband, who said his wife had continued to “slap and beat on” him, so he used the crutch to push her away. He said he felt he was going to be hurt because of his injured knee.
After questioning both parties and a minor witness whose account squared with the man’s, deputies transported the woman to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with partner or family member assault, first offense, and held without bond.
•••
A reportedly “uncontrollable driver” from Manhattan was charged late Saturday with partner or family member assault in connection with an incident that began in Hyalite Canyon.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to report of a traffic crime in progress at about 9:30 p.m. on June 6. A caller reported an “uncontrollable driver” in a red Subaru endangering the lives of others on the way down Hyalite Canyon near Langohr Campground. Deputies located the car on Fowler Lane in Bozeman, and identified the driver as a 28-year-old Manhattan man.
A deputy interviewed the woman who had been a passenger in the car. She said she and the man had been dating for five years, and they had been camping for a couple of days while looking for a place to live together. While scoping out campsites near Hyalite reservoir, she said the man “snapped” and said he didn’t love her anymore and she needed to get a job. He told her to get out of the car, but she refused due to lack of cell phone service in the area and the dark, rainy conditions outside. She said the man then started to go “crazy,” and he continued to yell at and belittle her.
On the drive down from the reservoir, the woman said the man continued to yell that he didn’t want to be with her anymore. She said she wanted to get out of car at their campsite, but the man continued driving past it. She said she was worried they would crash because the man was not paying attention to the road while looking at and yelling at her. The car began to hydroplane on a corner, then slid off the road and down a hill, finally hitting a rock and getting a flat tire. She said the man kicked her left shoulder as he was getting out of the car. The woman grabbed the keys to a different vehicle before getting out of the car so she could retrieve her belongings from their campsite.
Meanwhile, a Montana Highway Patrol arrested the man and took him to the Gallatin County Detention Center. The investigating deputy interviewed him there. The man admitted to drinking three beers that night, which he said exacerbated his anger when he arrived at camp from work and found the defendant sleeping in the tent. He said he did not intentionally crash the car, and he attributed the accident to wet roads and downshifting.
The man, who already was being held at the jail in connection with the incident on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to report an accident, was charged with partner or family member assault, issued a 72-hour no contact order, and held without bond.
•••
A 47-year-old Bozeman man who crashed his car near Four Corners was jailed early Monday on three charges in connection with the incident.
Shortly after midnight on June 8, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the middle of a road in a neighborhood a couple of miles from the crash scene. The man admitted to having consumed alcohol that night and to driving the vehicle after it ran off the road. The report states the man appeared to be intoxicated and that he refused to provide breath or blood samples.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to report a crash by the quickest means; and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. He was held at the jail on $1,555 bond.
•••
A Three Forks man has been charged with partner or family member assault for choking his pregnant wife late Tuesday.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of the choking incident at a Three Forks residence just before midnight on Tuesday. The wife of the suspect was sitting on the living room floor while crying, hugging her knees to her body, and rocking back and forth. She said she was 17 weeks pregnant and worried about losing the baby.
The woman told deputies her husband of 23 years had come home drunk from a Three Forks bar earlier in the evening and the two had argued. She said she asked him to leave the house and he did, after which she locked him out because she was afraid he might become violent, though she later let him back in. At that point, she said he grabbed a file folder containing family birth certificates and vehicle titles and threatened to “go scorched earth” on her. When the woman attempted to take back the file folder, she said her husband pinned her between the door and the floor, grabbed her around the throat, and strangled her by placing all his body weight on her. A minor in the home attempted to stop the assault.
According to the report, the man then walked away and took the family car to get more beer.
The man was taken to jail and charged with partner-family member assault, first offense, and held without bond.