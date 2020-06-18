A Three Forks man on probation was arrested last week in Bozeman after the car he was riding in was stopped for having an expired license.
According to court records, the 28-year-old man was a passenger in the car driven by the mother of his infant child on Thursday, June 11. The woman was also on probation. The child was riding in the back passenger seat, as was a man with an active warrant for his arrest.
The report states police recognized the car’s occupants from “prior professional contacts.” After stopping it near the North 7th Avenue exit from Interstate 90 in Bozeman, police conducted a search of the car and found heroin under the front passenger seat.
All three adults were taken the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony. Child Protective Services took custody of the infant.
•••
A 24-year-old Belgrade man was charged with his first DUI last week after his erratic driving caught the attention of a sheriff’s deputy near the Flying J in Belgrade.
According to court records, the Gallatin County deputy on routine patrol noticed a silver car swerving onto the shoulder and across the center line of Amsterdam Road near Business Hub Road just after midnight on Friday, June 12. After waving to the officer and taking a slow drive through the Flying J parking lot, the driver finally came to a stop in the La Quinta parking lot.
The officer noticed the strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle as he approached. He saw a partially consumed bottle of liquor on the front passenger seat and a partially empty box of beer in the back seat. The report states the driver was “slow and lethargic in his movements” and unable produce his license and insurance information when asked, even though he was holding both items in his hands. The man told the officer he had consumed “a few beers” that night.
The man “voluntarily and unsatisfactorily” performed standard field sobriety tests, but refused to provide a breath sample.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he again refused to provide a breath sample. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A Washington state man who admitted he was “high on meth” was jailed in Bozeman Friday after being stopped for driving 110 mph in Interstate 90 near Belgrade.
According to court records, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper pulled over the 38-year-old man’s car at about 3:15 a.m. on June 12. The man told the officer he was going through some difficult times in his life, and that he was not drunk but was high on methamphetamine. He was unable to perform any standard sobriety tests, but did provide a breath sample that showed his breath alcohol content was 0.00 percent. He was taken to the hospital in Bozeman, where his blood was dawn. The report states the man was sweating, continuously talked to himself, rarely blinked, could not speak coherently, and could not sit still.
He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of a dangerous drug, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A 25-year-old Belgrade man ended up in jail after partying on Bozeman’s Main Street over the weekend.
According to court records, the man and two others caught the attention of Bozeman police officers shortly after midnight on Saturday, June 13, in front of the Montana Gift Corral. The man’s friends, who were holding open cans of beer, quickly turned their backs when they saw the officers, apparently in an attempt to hide the open containers. Meanwhile, the Belgrade man was holding his hand to his face as if he were “snorting something from his hand.” When confronted, he reluctantly revealed a clear plastic baggie containing a white, powdery substance. He told an officer the substance was Adderall, but said he did not have a prescription for it.
The man was taken to the downtown Bozeman police station, where a preliminary test indicated the powder was cocaine. The man said he thought he had purchased Adderall, not cocaine.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.
•••
A Belgrade man was jailed Saturday after being charged with his fourth DUI, a felony.
According to court records, Belgrade police went to the home of Travis John Dees, 36, to ask him about the theft of a furniture set from Ace Hardware earlier that day. Though Dees wasn’t home when officers arrived, he and his minor passenger arrived at the residence in a truck shortly thereafter. Dees denied knowing anything about the theft, but officers noticed that his breath smelled of marijuana, he was swaying and leaning against his vehicle, his eyes were watery, and his speech was slurred. He was antagonistic toward the officers and admitted to using marijuana earlier in the day.
Dees failed to perform satisfactorily on standard field sobriety tests. When officers read him the preliminary alcohol screening test form, he attempted to flee. After being tackled to the ground, he refused to put his hands behind his back and tensed his muscles in an attempt to avoid being handcuffed. Dees refused to provide a breath sample.
Officers secured a telephonic search warrant to obtain a blood sample from Dees, which was taken at Bozeman Health. Dees was then transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, fourth offense, a felony, and with criminal child endangerment for operating a vehicle while under the influence with a child under age 14 in the car. He was held without bond.
•••
A man whose ex-girlfriend said he has been harassing her every day since they broke up weeks earlier was charged over the weekend with stalking.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the woman’s Four Corners residence at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. The woman said her 39-year-old ex-boyfriend had been bombarding her with texts and phone calls every single day since they broke up almost two months earlier. She said that on Saturday she noticed the man parked behind her house where he could “spy” on her,
and he occasionally intimidated her by revving his engine. She told officers it wasn’t the first time he had done that, and she was afraid of him. The woman said she told him to go away and leave her alone several times that night, but he remained in the neighborhood, “spinning brodies” in her parking lot and then driving around the neighborhood. Prior to that, she said she heard something being thrown or shot at her second story window. She was afraid he was shooting a gun, and said she thought he might try to kill her.
While the woman was talking to a deputy, the man tried to call her multiple times. She showed the deputy several denigrating text messages from the man.
Deputies found the man near the woman’s residence. A records check revealed he had been charged with stalking a different victim in February of this year.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with stalking, second offense, a felony. He was held without bond.
•••
A Bozeman man who told an arresting officer he “couldn’t deal with life anymore” was jailed Monday morning after being stopped for driving 88 mph through Gallatin Gateway.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a black pickup truck traveling northbound on Gallatin Road at 7:30 a.m. June 15. The report states the 35-year-old driver was “emotionally distraught” and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, he provided a breath sample that measured .113 breath alcohol content.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense; driving without a valid driver’s license; and speeding. He was held on $2,500 bond.