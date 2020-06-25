An East Helena woman was charged with her second DUI early Friday after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper awakened her in her car parked at the Four Corners Town Pump.
According to court records, authorities were first alerted to a possible drunk driver by a caller who was following a white Ford Focus on Norris Road headed east toward Bozeman around 5 a.m. on June 19. The caller said the Focus was swerving on the roadway and the driver was not keeping the car in its lane.
The trooper found a car matching the description and license number parked at the Four Corners Town Pump with its lights on and a 36-year-old woman was asleep in the driver’s seat. Upon awakening the woman, he noticed the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside and saw open alcohol containers in the car.
The woman performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample. The officer obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, which was done.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and held on $1,285 bond.
•••
A Belgrade woman who hit two trailers with a U-Haul moving truck 20 minutes after being evicted from her residence was charged with criminal child endangerment on Saturday.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s officer served a writ of assistance on the 40-year-old woman at her Bunson Boulevard residence at about 11 a.m. on June 20. Approximately 20 minutes later, the same deputy responded to a report of a driver matching the description of the just-served woman crashing into two trailers on Glider Lane with a U-Haul truck.
During the deputy’s first encounter with the woman, she told him she had a prescription for methadone and a tranquilizer, though the deputy was unaware that she has consumed anything prior to operating the U-Haul. When the deputy arrived on Glider Lane, he saw the woman and her husband checking the damage to the U-Haul and the trailers. They admitted the woman had been driving the U-Haul and caused the accident. The deputy noticed the woman was having trouble with her balance and seemed cognitively impaired. Her two juvenile children were in the U-Haul at the time of the crash, and the deputy knew the woman had a pending charge of criminal child endangerment for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs with her children in the vehicle.
The woman performed poorly on field sobriety tests, then provided a breath sample that measured 0.00 percent breath alcohol content. Based on her test performance and admission she had consumed drugs prior to driving with her children in the car, she was arrested and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center after having a blood draw at the hospital in Bozeman. She was charged with criminal child endangerment for operating a motor vehicle while impaired on drugs with her children in the vehicle and held without bond. Child Protective Services took custody of the children.
•••
A Billings woman who was convicted 10 times of driving without liability insurance was cited for the same offense after driving bizarrely near Manhattan and Three Forks Monday night.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a blue sedan come to a stop in the roadway on South Broadway Street near the westbound exit for Interstate 90 a few minutes before midnight June 22. The sedan then merged onto I-90, but swerved in its lane, crossing over the fog line multiple times. The deputy stopped the car and questioned the driver, a 45-year-old woman from Billings. She told the deputy she did not have liability insurance, and a records check revealed she had been convicted 10 times previously for driving without insurance.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with driving a motor vehicle without liability insurance and held on $535 bond.