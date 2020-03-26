A physical fight between a 41-year-old Belgrade man and his girlfriend resulted in the man’s arrest for partner or family member assault after a brawl between the parties late Friday night.
According to court records, Belgrade police officers responded to a report of a domestic assault just before midnight on March 20. The brother of the alleged victim contacted authorities after his sister walked to his apartment and told him she had been assaulted by her boyfriend at the apartment they share on 7th Street.
Police interviewed the woman, who said she and her boyfriend began arguing that night, after which he pinned her to a bed, scratched her arms, then threw her off the bed onto the floor. She said she lost consciousness, but when she came to, her boyfriend grabbed her arms again and bit her right forearm. The woman said she called for her juvenile son, who came into the room, after which her boyfriend left the room and she left the apartment. The son stated that during the fight, his mother called his name, and when he entered the bedroom, he saw the man holding her down on the bed.
Court documents state that police observed several scratches on the woman’s hands and forearms that had been bleeding, as well as a bite mark on her right forearm and a 1-inch cut on her right cheek near her jawline.
A police officer went to the couple’s residence, where he asked the man to show him the bedroom so he could view the room’s layout for himself. He then took the man to the Belgrade Police Department to be interviewed. The man said he and his girlfriend had begun arguing, and that she had hit his face with the back of her hand. He said he tried to grab a blanket so he could leave and she kicked him in the face. He stated that he then grabbed a different blanket and went to the couch in the living room.
When asked about the woman’s story of being on the floor, the man said she had fallen as she was walking toward the door of the bedroom, after which she told him she had been knocked unconscious. He said that’s when she got back into bed and hit him, then kicked him in the face. He said he went to the living room, and on the way went into the woman’s son’s bedroom and told him to take care of his mother.
After further questioning, the man offered a number of further details that differed from his original account. The officer asked the man to tell him where he had been hit, and he revealed a scratch on the left side of his neck. He stated he did not have any other pain.
The officer determined that the incident “involved mutual aggression,” because both parties sustained injuries, but he determined that the man was the “primary aggressor” because the woman’s injuries were more severe and indicated that she had been held down.
The man was arrested for partner or family member assault for causing injury and pain to his girlfriend. He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center and held without bond on the partner assault charge. During booking, detention center staff photographed several scratches on the man’s upper chest that appeared to be injuries
caused by the victim when he was holding her down on the bed, according to the report.
•••
An investigation into reported abuse of an elderly person led to the arrest of a 48-year-old Gallatin Gateway man for possession of dangerous drugs last weekend.
According to court reports, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy and a Bozeman police officer responded to a report of abuse of an elderly person at the Holiday Inn Express in Bozeman at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 21. After knocking on the door of the hotel room registered to the alleged victim, the officer detained the Gallatin Gateway man who was in the room with the elderly person. While speaking with the alleged victim, the deputy noticed a clear plastic baggies containing a clear, crystal-like substance sticking out from underneath a pillow, in plain view.
After finishing questioning the elderly person, the deputy asked the suspect if the methamphetamine found on his bed belonged to him. The report states that he answered, “Yeah, it probably is.” A subsequent test of the crystalline substance was presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and held without bond.
•••
A 48-year-old Three Forks man who tried to flee deputies on foot under the cover of darkness landed in the Gallatin County Detention Center Friday on multiple charges.
According to court documents, five Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Pole Gulch Road in Three Forks at about 11 p.m. on March 20. The alleged victim told them the suspect had pushed her down and broke things in the house during an argument that began when they both were drinking. She said the man lives on a trailer on her property, down the hill from her home, and she takes care of him because he doesn’t have a job. She said they have been dating for about four months.
She told deputies the man had started getting mad at her and asking if she “wanted to fight,” then he “started shoving her around the residence.” She said she eventually was able to push the man out the door and lock it behind him, after which she locked the rest of the doors and went upstairs to call 911. While she was on the phone, she said, the man threw a rock through a window of the home and started yelling at her through the broken window.
A deputy photographed the victim’s injuries, including a cut on her right elbow, a bump on the left side of her face, and some red marks on her left wrist where had grabbed her.
Other deputies, who had tried unsuccessfully to call the man out of his trailer, heard dogs barking in the trees up the hill, and they spotted the suspect far up the hill. They called for him to come down, to which he responded with an obscenity and threatened to fight with officers if they came up to him. He continued to curse at and threaten them until he was arrested and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.
The man was charged with partner or family member assault, second offense, and held without bond. He also was charged with criminal mischief for breaking the window, and with obstructing a peace officer for refusing verbal commands, hiding in the woods, swearing at deputies and challenging them to a fight.
•••
A 49-year-old Bozeman man was charged with violating a no-contact order after refusing to relinquish possession of an automobile belonging to the woman he had been court-ordered to avoid.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a trespass in progress at the Town Pump located on Norris Road. A woman in the store had reported that a man would not get out of her vehicle in the parking lot. The man was detained by one officer while the other interviewed the woman. She said the man had been living in one of her vehicles, and they had driven in it together to the Town Pump. She said when she informed the man that she needed the car back because her other wasn’t working properly, they got into a verbal argument and he refused to get out of the vehicle.
The woman said there was a current no-contact order in place between the parties, but that she wanted to be with him. She admitted they had been spending “significant time” together over the prior couple of weeks.
A records check confirmed that the man had been ordered on March 9 to have no contact with the woman as a condition of his bail. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was cited for violating a no contact order and held on $585 bond.