A Belgrade woman was charged last week with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after her probation and parole officer discovered she was carrying a methamphetamine pipe she claimed to have forgotten about.
According to court records, the 34-year-old reported to the Probation and Parole office on Boot Hill Court on March 4, and the pipe was discovered during a search of her bag. The woman, who was on probation for a prior possession offense from July 2019, admitted the pipe was hers and that she had used it to smoke methamphetamine.
A subsequent test on the residue in the pipe yielded presumptively positive results for methamphetamine. The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was held on the new charge without bond.
•••
A 29-year-old Belgrade woman was jailed last week after she struck her boyfriend with a piece of particleboard after he said he was leaving her and “taking the cat.”
According to court records, a man called authorities about 9:40 p.m. on March 4 and said his ex-girlfriend hit him with a board and wouldn’t let him leave his West Shore Drive residence. A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene, and learned that the parties were ending a multi-year intimate relationship. The deputy noted the man had a red mark and abrasions on his left forearm. The man described the weapon responsible for the injuries as a 1x10 piece of particleboard approximately 65 inches long, and he said the woman hit him after he told her was leaving with the cat. The man said he did not hit the woman or physically retaliate after the attack.
The woman admitted she struck her ex-boyfriend with the board because of their separation, and confirmed that he had not retaliated.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with partner/family member assault and held without bond. She also was issued a 72-hour no-contact order.
•••
A 52-year-old Three Forks man who threatened to kill his wife was charged last week with partner/family member assault.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance between a husband and wife at a Clarkston Road residence in Three Forks on the night of March 4. According to court records, the woman slept at her sister-in-law’s home that night because she was afraid to go back into the house, where she believed her husband was hiding from deputies.
The next morning, the same woman called authorities from the Clarkston Firehouse at 7:15 a.m. She told responding deputies she had fled to the firehouse after another altercation with her husband. She said she went into her house that morning to take a shower and get dressed, and her husband came in started an argument. She said the man told her she “was lucky to be alive” because he wanted to kill her, and he repeatedly commanded her to leave the home while he blocked the front door. She said she felt he was boxing her in and about to attack her, forcing her to run out the back door. According to court papers, the woman was shaking and crying as she talked about the incident.
During the interview, the husband drove past the firehouse, and deputies stopped his vehicle on charges levied the night before. Upon questioning, the man confirmed he and his wife had argued, but said he had not threatened her life. He said he had been drinking heavily the night before, but was sober during the morning argument. When asked if he had assaulted his wife, he said he “can be pretty intimidating when I’m angry,” but that he didn’t touch her.
The man was charged with partner/family member assault for causing reasonable apprehension of bodily injury by threatening his wife’s life and forcing her to flee the residence through intimidation. He was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
•••
A Bozeman woman who seemed to believe her yoga prowess would convince a state trooper of her sobriety was charged with DUI – as was her boyfriend – after she crashed into a mailbox on Alaska Road in Belgrade last week.
According to court documents, on March 5 at 9:22 p.m., a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of two people who were “slurring their words” while tending to a flat tire on a Subaru parked on Alaska Road. The caller noted that a second vehicle, a Toyota, also was parked at the scene. The deputy saw both vehicles upon his arrival, and noted the Subaru had a flat tire and body damage.
The deputy began interviewing the 55-year-old Bozeman man, who said he and his 61-year-old girlfriend had dinner at the Mint Bar & Café then started caravanning home – he in the Toyota, and she in the Subaru. He said that once he arrived at his residence, he noticed his girlfriend was no longer behind him, and after waiting a few minutes, he got back into the Toyota and began looking for her. He said he found her and her disabled vehicle at the Alaska Road location. As the man and the deputy went to speak with the woman, the deputy noticed the man’s speech was slurred and he was stumbling.
The deputy then smelled the odor of alcoholic beverage on the man, and asked him how much he’d had to drink. The man said he had one beer an hour prior, but that he felt safe to drive. He proceeded to perform poorly on field sobriety tests, and provided a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content as .126 percent.
An investigating Montana Highway Patrol trooper, meanwhile, determined that both front tires on the Subaru had blown out in the roundabout at Alaska Road prior to the car crashing into a residential mailbox. The report states the woman smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage, her speech was slurred, and her eyes were red and watery. The woman said she had two martinis at the Mint prior to the crash.
The woman was unable to satisfactorily perform field sobriety tests, and said she should “be in a wheelchair” as she attempted to complete the “walk and turn” test. She began to try the test several times before the trooper could give her instructions, then “continuously attempted to do yoga” instead of the tests, according to the report. She challenged the trooper to do a yoga pose after she admitted she could not do the “one leg stand” test. The trooper noted the woman was “very argumentative” and would not listen to simple commands. She refused to provide a preliminary breath sample.
Both suspects were taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where the man provided a second
breath sample that measured .116 percent. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and held on $685 bond.
Upon arrival at the jail, the woman attempted to grab a pen out of the trooper’s hand, and she again refused to provide a breath sample. She, too, was charged with DUI first offense, and held on $685 bond.
•••
A 43-year-old Belgrade man was charged with assault and obstructing a peace officer after an altercation at JR’s Lounge in Belgrade late last Thursday.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a group of four people who appeared to be arguing standing in the bar parking lot. As he arrived to investigate, he saw a man getting up off the ground and another running into the bar. The remaining man said the fleeing male had just assaulted him, and the two women who were present confirmed his story.
The deputy pursued the running man into the bar and out the back door. The man jumped over the rear fence, followed by the deputy, who then identified himself and ordered the suspect to stop running.
The man did not obey, and the deputy pursued him for another block until the man stopped. The deputy ordered him to the ground, then handcuffed him after backup arrived.
The man who was assaulted said the suspect hit him with his fist and knocked him down after they argued. The man had an abrasion on his right elbow.
The suspect was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with misdemeanor assault and for obstructing a peace officer by fleeing after being told to stop multiple times. He was held without bond.
•••
A 29-year-old Belgrade man was charged with DUI and numerous other offenses Sunday after nearly causing an accident on Huffine Lane.
According to court documents, the man was traveling eastbound on Huffine Lane when he turned left onto South Cottonwood Road in front of oncoming traffic, almost causing a crash. The report states that oncoming drivers had to swerve and brake to avoid a collision.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped the man, and noticed he had watery, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of alcohol. There were multiple open alcoholic beverage containers in the car. The man admitted to drinking two alcoholic beverages prior to the incident.
The man refused to participate in standard field sobriety tests and he would not provide breath samples on scene or at the Gallatin County Detention Center. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense; failure to carry proof of insurance; violating the state’s open container law; failing to yield to approaching traffic; and driving with a suspended license. He was held on $1,415 bond.
•••
A 49-year-old man who had recently served jail time for partner or family member assault was charged with his second offense after an altercation at his residence in a Norris Road trailer court on Saturday.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a domestic dispute taking place at the address at about 8:30 p.m. on March 7. A man sitting outside the front door told the deputy the woman inside had punched him in the face twice after they argued about finances. The deputy noticed red marks on the right side of the man’s face, for which the man refused medical attention. As the officer started to enter the residence, the man said, “When she hit me, I pushed her in the stomach.” The deputy noticed that the man’s breath smelled strongly of alcohol.
Inside the home, an apparently inebriated woman with a swollen right eye said the man had struck her in the face. She began to cry and said, “I don’t know what his problem is.” When asked if she wanted medical attention for her eye, she replied, “No, I’ve been beaten before.” The woman said she and the man had been arguing and discussing his prior assault charge. She said the man became angry and struck her in the face with the back of his hand, after which she retaliated by punching him.
When asked about the injury to the woman’s eye, the man said, “That’s where I slapped her.” The officer pointed out that the man’s first statement was that he had “pushed” and not “slapped” the woman, upon which the man clarified, “Yeah, I pushed her, then she slapped me again and I hit her.”
The deputy determined that the predominant aggressor in the dispute was the man, due to his size and history of domestic violence against the woman. The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault, second offense, and held without bond. A 72-hour no-contact order also was issued.
•••
A 25-year-old Bozeman woman was charged with her second DUI Monday after she decided to take an early morning nap in her car in front of the Kountry Korner Kafe but neglected to turn off the vehicle’s bright headlights.
Court records state that a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle parked at the Four Corners restaurant at 3:15 a.m. on March 9, so he conducted a welfare check. Upon approaching the vehicle, he saw a woman sleeping in the driver’s seat. He knocked and banged on the window a few times to wake her, after which she rolled down the driver’s side window and he noticed the strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside the car. He saw an open container of alcoholic beverage in the passenger side of the vehicle, and noticed that the woman’s speech was slurred and her eyes red and watery.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the woman refused to provide a breath sample. After learning the woman had a prior DUI conviction, the deputy was granted a telephonic search warrant to obtain a blood sample, which was done at the hospital in Bozeman.
After the blood draw, the woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and held on $1,085 bond.