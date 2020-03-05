A 42-year-old Bozeman woman accused of driving drunk on Cameron Bridge Road with a 6-year-old child in her car was charged with criminal child endangerment over the weekend.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies noticed a white SUV traveling eastbound on Cameron Bridge Road at about 4:45 in the afternoon on Feb. 29. Radar clocked the SUV at 59 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, and deputies pulled it over in the Kenyon Noble parking lot on Jackrabbit Lane.
Deputies suspected the driver was intoxicated because she was moving and speaking very quickly and her speech was slurred. She had difficulty opening her glove box, and she gave a deputy two copies of her registration.
The woman told officers she had just picked her young daughter up from a friend’s house. When asked if she had consumed any alcoholic beverages that day, the woman looked away, then admitted she had consumed two White Claws approximately three hours earlier. Deputies noticed the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath.
After the woman performed poorly on field sobriety tests, she refused to provide a breath sample. Deputies contacted the child’s father and arranged for the girl to be picked up. The driver was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she agreed to provide a breath sample that measured her breath alcohol content as .195 percent. She was charged with criminal child endangerment and held without bond.
•••
A Bozeman motorcyclist was arrested Sunday and charged with his sixth DUI after rear-ending a car on the Frontage Road between Manhattan and Belgrade a week earlier.
According to court documents, 44-year-old Byron Dale Visser crashed a Harley-Davidson into the back of another eastbound vehicle on Feb. 23. Prior to the crash, he was seen traveling 75 miles per hour, and the report states he rear-ended a car that was traveling 65 mph.
Visser was taken to Bozeman Health, where he was investigated for driving under the influence of alcohol. In addition to completing sobriety tests that indicated he was impaired, he provided a preliminary breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content at .147 percent. He agreed to a blood test to be conducted at the state crime lab. He was charged with with driving under the influence of alcohol, sixth offense, a felony, and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center. He also was charged with failure to have a motorcycle endorsement.
•••
A 35-year-old Belgrade woman was charged with DUI after being stopped for speeding early Wednesday morning in Bozeman.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol clocked with radar a westbound SUV traveling on East Main Street in Bozeman at 32 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. She pulled the vehicle over on North 7th Avenue, and noticed the female driver had a dazed expression on her face as she searched her pockets for her identification. After the driver was unable to produce her driver’s license or other documents, the deputy ran her information through dispatch and confirmed the woman did have a valid driver’s license and registration, but no insurance on the SUV.
The woman told the deputy she and a friend had gone to Three Forks earlier in the evening, then went to Bozeman where she had consumed two alcoholic beverages at the R Bar. According to the report, her eyes were glassy, her speech was slow, and there was a faint odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the woman provided a breath sample that measured her breath alcohol content at .113 percent. The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she provided a second breath sample that measured .095 percent.
She was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, given a verbal warning for speeding, and issued a citation for failure to have liability insurance. She was held on on the DUI charge with $685 bond.