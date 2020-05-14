A 53-year-old Bozeman man driving with an expired license was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol near Gallatin Gateway late Tuesday.
According to court records, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped the man’s car at about 11:20 p.m. on May 5 after confirming with radar that it was traveling over the speed limit. The driver produced an expired Montana driver’s license, but did not have proof of liability insurance in the car.
The trooper could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage in the car and noticed the man’s eyes were glassy. The man admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving, according to the report.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the driver refused to provide a breath sample on scene. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he again refused to provide a sample. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, driving without a valid driver’s license, and driving without proof of insurance, and held on $1,205 bond.
•••
A 41-year-old Belgrade woman was charged with partner or family member assault after she bloodied her boyfriend’s nose during an alcohol-induced argument Friday night.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a Frank Road residence around 9:30 p.m. on May 8. A woman called dispatchers to say she had a verbal argument with her boyfriend before he left in his truck. The woman said she was intoxicated and unsure where her boyfriend had gone.
Deputies interviewed the woman, who was crying and appeared to be intoxicated. She said she and her boyfriend of about six months argued after returning from drinking at a bar, but the altercation wasn’t physical.
The deputy called the woman’s boyfriend, who said he was just down the road at another residence. The deputy met him there, and noticed the man had dried blood from a cut across his nose and dried blood in his nostrils. He said that prior to the argument, he had gone to pick up food, and upon returning found his girlfriend sitting in the house in the dark. He said that while they were eating, the woman became aggressive, punched him in the face, and threw him against the wall, after which he left.
Both parties told the deputy they didn’t know why the argument had started.
The deputy returned to the woman’s residence and asked her how her boyfriend’s injury had occurred, to which she answered, “Unknown.” The deputy didn’t notice any injuries on the woman, but did see dried blood on an uninjured finger of her left hand. She said she didn’t know why it was there.
The woman was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with partner or family member assault, issued a 72-hour no contact order, and held without bond.
•••
A Belgrade man with two prior convictions for partner or family member assault was charged with a third offense Sunday after a neighbor reported hearing him threaten to kill his wife.
According to court records, Belgrade police officers responded to the report of a disturbance at a Belgrade residence around 10 p.m. on May 10. He interviewed the neighbor who called in the report. She repeated the threats she said she heard coming from a neighboring unit. One officer interviewed the 34-year-old man in that unit, who said he and his wife had been “verbally fighting” over “bills and just stress.” When asked if he had threatened his wife, the man said “no.” The other officer spoke with the man’s wife, who was scared and visibly shaking.
The woman told deputies her husband had been exhibiting “manic behavior” while screaming profane language at her and accusing her of cheating on him. She said she barricaded herself into her daughter’s room with a dresser because she feared her husband would harm her. She said he banged on the door for about 20 minutes.
Based on the interviews, police placed the husband under arrest. During the arrest, the man resisted by tensing his body, pulling away from officers and refusing to follow commands. He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with partner or family member assault, third offense, a felony. The report states that officers will submit a request for prosecution for resisting arrest.
•••
An investigation into an assault/kidnapping incident ended Monday with the arrest of a 36-year-old Butte man for possession of dangerous drugs.
According to court records, Bozeman police investigating a possible assault and kidnapping case were notified that a pickup truck suspected of being involved in the matter had been located south of Four Corners in Bozeman. During the investigation, officers searched two plastic totes in the bed of the truck and found a baggie containing a small amount of crystalline substance that later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine.
The driver was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and held without bond.
•••
It was a quiet Sunday night in Belgrade when suddenly – gunshots rang out.
The incident resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old city resident, who is accused of felony criminal endangerment for allegedly firing his weapon into a storage shed in a southeast Belgrade neighborhood.
Belgrade police responded to a report of a disturbance on East Gallatin Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday. The reporting party said he heard what he believed to be a gunshot, but did not know where the noise had come from. Investigating officers were unable to locate the source of the noise.
Half an hour later, an officer responded to a report of a suspicious man who had brandished a firearm at a home on East Gallatin Avenue. The man who reported the incident said a man had come to his door, knocked and rang the doorbell, then asked if the resident needed any work done to his chimney. When the man living in the house said he didn’t need any chimney work, the visitor lifted his shirt to reveal a handgun tucked into the waistband and asked, “Are we good?” The resident said the man was acting strangely and appeared to be intoxicated.
While completing paperwork in his patrol vehicle outside the house, a Belgrade police officer heard a vehicle approach and stop behind the residence. He then heard what he believed to be
approximately five or six gunshots fired in succession. He drove toward the rear of the house, and saw a pickup truck pulling away that matched the description provided by the man he had just interviewed.
The officer followed the vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop, ordering the driver out of the truck at gunpoint. The driver followed orders and was taken into custody. The officer noted the man somewhat matched the description that had been provided by the resident. The report states the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
The officer spotted a black, semi-automatic handgun in plain view under the driver’s seat of the pickup, as well as several spent rifle and pistol shell casings in the cab. He later discovered what appeared to be an expended pistol cartridge below the exterior windshield, near the hood. After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched the vehicle on Monday and found a 9 mm Glock handgun under the driver’s seat, as well as a spent 9 mm shell casing inside the truck and two below the exterior of the windshield near the hood.
The man was taken to the Belgrade Police Department, where he requested an attorney before completing an interview. Police placed paper bags over his hands to preserve any presence of gunshot residue. After a search warrant was obtained, the man’s hands were swabbed, and the samples sent to the state crime lab for analysis.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal endangerment, a felony, and held without bond.