A California man whose poor driving near Gallatin Gateway prompted three calls to authorities last week was charged with reckless driving and jailed in Bozeman.
According to court records, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper stopped the 50-year-old man, who was driving a white Ford Explorer at mile marker 77 on Gallatin Road at about 5:30 p.m. on May 13. A status check revealed the man’s California driver’s license and vehicle license were suspended.
The report states the trooper had to take the man “to the ground to gain control over him.” The three reporting parties all said they were willing to sign complaints about the man’s reckless driving.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving without proper vehicle registration, and a seatbelt violation. He was held on $575 bond for the combined charges.
•••
A 27-year-old Manhattan man who crashed his car into a guardrail on Interstate 90 east of Bozeman last week and apparently fell asleep during the subsequent investigation was charged with driving under the influence of dangerous drugs.
According to court records, a Montana Highway Patrol officer responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the Bear Canyon exit at about 2 p.m. on May 13. The report states the man hit the left guardrail on bare, dry roads, and continued to drive for at least a mile on three wheels. A witness called in a report of the crash, and described the man’s behavior as “shady.”
The trooper noted the man was sweating, despite the mild temperatures outside. He had difficult exiting his vehicle and maintaining his balance, and he was emotional and appeared to be crying. He said he had not consumed any alcohol or drugs.
A records check revealed that the man, who appeared to fall asleep during the investigation, was on probation for drug offenses. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, then admitted he had consumed Xanax earlier in the day. He refused to give consent for a blood draw.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of dangerous drugs, first offense, as well as driving without a valid driver’s license and without vehicle liability insurance. He was held on $1,355 bond.
•••
A Four Corners area resident with three prior drug-related convictions was arrested and charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs that were discovered last week during a probation and parole search.
According to court records, Bozeman police officers were dispatched to a residence on Norris Road after the 43-year-old man fled from his parole officer with another man on May 13. Officers arrested the man, and found a syringe loaded with clear liquid that later tested presumptively positive as methamphetamine. An officer interviewed the second man involved, who also had run from the parole officer with his friend.
During a search of the first man’s clothing and vehicle, officers found marijuana and a marijuana pipe in addition to the liquid-filled syringe. The parole officer said the man had thrown a large baggie into the Gallatin River as he was running. The officer suspected the baggie also contained dangerous drugs.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.
On May 19, the second man was arrested in Bozeman and charged with felony obstructing justice for aiding the criminal activities of his friend. He was held at the detention center without bond.
•••
A 43-year-old Manhattan woman was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs last Thursday, after two syringes “loaded” with methamphetamine were found in her car during a probation and parole search.
According to court records, Bozeman police responded to a request for assistance on Boot Hill Court from a parole officer at about 3:30 on the afternoon of May 14. Preliminary tests of the contents of the syringes were positive for methamphetamine.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.
•••
A Worden woman with a suspended driver’s license was charged with her second DUI last Thursday after she was seen “weaving all over the road and driving recklessly” near Belgrade.
According to court records, a complaint about the woman’s driving was called into authorities about 8:30 p.m. on May 14. The caller stated that the woman was driving a Ford pickup northbound on Jackrabbit Lane, and last seen getting onto Interstate 90 westbound at the Jackrabbit Lane interchange.
A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy waited on the side of the interstate for the truck to pass, then followed it. A Manhattan police officer had been following the vehicle for a few miles, and informed the deputy it had crossed the center line several times. The police officer stopped the vehicle at mile marker 283.
The deputy approached the driver, and noticed that the woman driving had watery eyes, constricted pupils and appeared to be panicked. When asked her spell her last name, she paused to remember how.
While the deputy returned to his vehicle to run the woman’s information, the Manhattan officer noticed a bottle of alcohol on the floor of the pickup on the driver’s side. The deputy returned to the car, and asked the woman if she had been drinking, and she admitted she had consumed “a pint.”
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she refused to perform further tests. The deputy discovered she had been convicted previously of driving under the influence of alcohol in 2016.
The woman was taken to Bozeman Health for a blood draw, then returned to the detention center where she was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and driving with a suspended license. She was held on $1,285 bond.
•••
A 19-year-old Bozeman man who rolled a car on Axtell Anceny Road was charged Friday with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without a valid license.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy and Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to a report of an injury rollover crash that occurred on Axtell Anceny, about four miles from its intersection with Norris Road. Tire tracks running off the east side of the road were visible. The vehicle, a 2005 Lincoln Navigator, had rolled down the embankment and come to rest on its wheels.
Authorities discovered the Lincoln was licensed to a different person than the driver. The man told the trooper he had recently purchased the vehicle, but had not yet registered it in his name. He also said he did not have, nor had he ever had, a driver’s license.
The report states the man smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage, had bloodshot, watery, and glassy eyes, and his face was flushed. He said he had consumed a tall can of Steel Reserve earlier that night, then got into an argument with his girlfriend and was out “driving around.”
The man performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and refused to provide a breath sample, though he later consented to provide a blood sample.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and driving without a valid driver’s license. He was held on $1,220 bond.
•••
A 45-year-old Belgrade man who said he became angry when he thought his ex-fiance was trying to sell her engagement ring was charged with partner or family member assault Sunday.
According to court records, Gallatin County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Green Tree Drive in Belgrade at about 9 p.m. on May 17. A woman had called authorities to report that the man had pushed her into his truck and broken their computer and tablet. She said her 12-year-old daughter was also at the residence.
Responding deputies confronted the man, who was outside the residence. The man was very upset and yelling profanities at the deputies while waving his arms, according to the report. He said he and the woman had a verbal argument, and he thought she was attempting to sell her engagement ring. A deputy noticed a broken tablet and computer on the sidewalk.
A deputy then interviewed the woman and her daughter, who were crying and appeared to be very scared. The woman was holding onto her left shoulder as if it were painful. She said she and the man had been engaged to be married, but the wedding had been called off. She said the man had screamed and yelled at her, while accusing her of selling her engagement ring, then locked her in her room. She said that when she got out of the room, she grabbed her keys while telling the man to leave the residence, and he then tried to take the keys from her, “digging’ them into her hand in the process. She said the man then took the computer and tablet and smashed them on the sidewalk.
The woman said the man then started “coming after” her, so she ran toward a neighbor’s house. She said that when she started to run back toward her own house, the man pushed her into his truck, injuring her left shoulder.
Though the woman grimaced while attempted to show a deputy her shoulder injury, the deputy could see no visible injury. She said this wasn’t the first time an argument like that had happened.
Deputies interviewed neighbors, who has said they heard shouting from their bedroom. They said they had seen the woman running toward their property, then saw the man push the woman into the back of his vehicle.
The man refused to tell deputies whether he had pushed the woman into his truck.
The man was arrested, and while being transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center said, “I should’ve hit her.” Upon arrival, he was issued a 72-hour no contact order, charged with partner or family member assault, and held without bond.