A 35-year-old Belgrade man believed by police to be suffering from paranoid delusions was jailed Monday after authorities found “a significant amount” of methamphetamine in his car.
According to court records, the man called 911 at about 7:15 Monday morning to report he heard a female neighbor screaming for help and knocking on the window of his residence on West Central Avenue in Belgrade. When police arrived, they found the man in his driveway walking toward the street. When officers asked if he had called 911, he said he had, but he appeared to be confused. He was holding a key fob.
The report states the man appeared to be suffering from paranoid delusions and was possibly under the influence of a stimulant. He told police he could hear his car alarm going off, but he could not locate the vehicle. The man repeatedly pressed the alarm button on the key fob, but police did not hear an alarm.
One of the officers recognized the man, and asked when he had last used methamphetamines. The man admitted to using meth two days earlier.
Police contacted the man’s probation and parole officer, who requested a search of his residence. The man’s vehicle was parked in the garage, and police opened it with the key fob the man had been holding. Inside the car, they discovered a backpack containing a crystalline substance that later tested presumptively positive as methamphetamine.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and served a probation hold. He was held at the jail without bond.
•••
A 34-year-old Belgrade man who told police his girlfriend had beat herself up during a manic episode early Monday was charged with partner or family member assault after he forcefully resisted arrest.
According to court documents, the man called authorities from an address on Bond Street in Bozeman at about 5:45 a.m. Monday. He said he believed his girlfriend was driving to Manhattan, and he feared she may be a danger to herself or others. A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy located the girlfriend at the Manhattan post office.
The woman said she and her boyfriend had argued that morning, and the incident became physical. She said she attempted to leave the Bond Street residence, but her boyfriend had pulled her back in and restrained her. She said he took the comforter off the bed and placed it over her head, forcing her head down so her chin touched her chest and thereby impeding her breathing. She told an officer she thought she was going to die.
The officer noticed multiple bruises on the woman’s arms, legs and chest. She accepted the offer of medical help, and an ambulance was summoned. Meanwhile, deputies found the boyfriend in the 200 block of North Broadway in Manhattan. When questioned, he denied restraining his girlfriend and putting the comforter over her head. He said she was bipolar and manic.
When an officer attempted to place him under arrest, the man forcefully resisted. After four officers finally succeeded in placing his in the back of a patrol car, “he immediately started flailing about,” hitting his head on the window and shaking the entire vehicle. The man was removed from the vehicle and placed into a wrap restraint, after which he was taken to the hospital in Bozeman for evaluation.
The man was charged with strangulation of a partner or family member, then taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond. The arresting officer recommended that he also be charged with unlawful restraint and resisting arrest.
•••
A 23-year-old woman who allegedly attacked her fiancé with an insulated metal water bottle in their Gallatin Gateway area home was charged for the second time with partner or family assault on Tuesday.
According to court records, the victim called authorities just before 2 a.m. on May 5 to report he had been sleeping in his bed, but was awakened by his fiancé hitting him with the bottle on the side of his head. A responding Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noted the man had a ½-inch long laceration in his left eyebrow, as well as a large knot with a small abrasion on the right side of his head. The man said he left the residence on Ice Blue Road to get away from the woman after the attack, but when he returned, she started “swinging” at him and kicked him in the groin. The report states there is a history of physical violence in the couple’s relationship, and the woman had previously been arrested for partner or family member assault.
The woman’s account of the incident differed significantly. She told the deputy that while she and her fiancé were arguing, he grabbed her by the arms and shoved her backwards into a dresser, after which she grabbed a water bottle and threw it at him. The deputy could find no bruising, reddening or markings of any kind indicating that she had been grabbed by the arms.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with partner or family member assault, second offense, and held without bond.