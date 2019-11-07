A 28-year-old man with more than 3 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket was arrested on Halloween while authorities were conducting a probation check on one of his roommates.
According to court documents, probation officers and a Bozeman Police officer entered the home shared by three men on Lower Rainbow Road near Four Corners on the afternoon of Oct. 31. During a search of the residence, probation officers found used needles, scales, baggies, and a bindle with meth residue inside one room shared by two of the men. During a search, officers discovered that the 28-year-old had 3.5 grams of a substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine in his pants pocket. The man’s roommate – the probationer whom officers were checking on – admitted that he had used methamphetamine provided by the man.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with criminal possession with intent to distribute dangerous drugs.
---
A 55-year-old Texas man with three prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol was charged with his fourth count on Saturday after being arrested on Jackrabbit Lane near Valley Center.
According to court documents, at about 20 minutes after midnight on Saturday, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a car with Texas plates swerving in its lane and crossing the yellow centerline on Jackrabbit at speeds between 60 and 80 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. The deputy stopped the car, and noticed that the driver, Baldomero Garcia, had watery eyes, slow and slurred speech, and that his breath smelled of alcohol. When asked whether he had been drinking, Garcia said he had consumed four beers at the Corner Club earlier in the night.
Garcia agreed to provide a breath sample, which measured his blood alcohol concentration at .171 percent, but he refused to perform roadside sobriety tests. After being taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, Garcia refused to provide a second breath sample, so he was taken to the hospital for a blood draw after authorities obtained a telephonic search warrant.
Garcia was taken back to the jail, where he was charged with his fourth DUI, a felony, and held without bond.
---
A 27-year-old Bozeman woman was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol on Sunday after turning into the wrong lane of traffic on Pronghorn Trail near Four Corners.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy noticed the Chevrolet Silverado driven by the woman crossing the white dotted line near the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Quail Run Road, then turn eastward into the westbound lane of Pronghorn Trail.
The deputy stopped the car at the intersection of Prognhorn Trail and Forkhorn Drive, and noticed that the driver’s speech was slurred, her eyes were red and watery, and that her breath smelled of alcohol. The woman performed unsatisfactorily on field sobriety tests, so she was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center. She provided a breath sample there that measured her blood alcohol concentration as .193 percent.
The woman was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, first offense, and held on $1,085 bond.
---
A 51-year-old Belgrade man’s attempt to settle a verbal argument by hitting his roommate in the face ended with him being charged and booked into the county jail on Sunday.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault in progress on Ketchikan Drive at about 5:30 Sunday evening. There, they interviewed one man in the driveway and another pacing by the front door of the residence.
Both men told a deputy that they had been in a verbal argument that escalated. The deputy determined that during the altercation, one of the men pushed the other and struck him in the face, causing a cut above the victim’s eye.
The assailant was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with assault and held without bond.
---
A Belgrade man landed in jail on his 45th birthday after being stopped Monday night for speeding on Jackrabbit Lane.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol clocked the man’s Subaru traveling northbound on Jackrabbit at 79 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone at about 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 4. The deputy stopped the car, and noticed that the driver’s face was flushed and his eyes red and glassy. The man’s speech was slurred as he told the officer he was coming from the Korner Klub in Four Corners, and that he had consumed two beers.
The man’s performance on roadside sobriety tests was unsatisfactory, and he provided a breath sample that measured .107 blood alcohol concentration. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and held on $685 bond.
---
A 24-year-old Belgrade man was jailed on multiple charges Tuesday night after his blood alcohol level was found to be twice the legal limit after he drove his vehicle through a fence at a Huffine Lane business
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a vehicle “doing donuts” in the field behind Sentry Storage on Huffine Lane just before 9 p.m. on Nov. 5. The caller stayed on the line to give updates to the vehicle’s location, and the deputy located the Dodge Dakota on posted private property near the Rae water plant.
The deputy noticed that the driver smelled of alcohol and had watery and glassy eyes. The man told the deputy that he had been with friends, one of whom had directed him to the field before fleeing the scene. The man said he had consumed one alcoholic beverage at a Belgrade bar earlier in the evening, and that he was the "most sober" person in his vehicle.
The deputy walked through the field behind Sentry Storage to check for damage and found the fence had been driven through and heavily damaged. The deputy found a plastic light cover and fog light assembly near the downed fence, both of which matched damage to the Dodge Dakota driven by the man.
The Dakota’s driver proceeded to perform poorly on field sobriety tests. He provided a breath sample that measured his blood alcohol concentration at .16.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense; criminal trespass to property; and criminal mischief. He also was issued a citation for operating a vehicle without liability insurance. The man was booked in the jail and held on $1,455 bond.