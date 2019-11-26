A Belgrade man preparing to offer a ride to two stranded damsels in distress learned recently that gallantry isn’t a virtue when it involves driving under the influence of alcohol.
The lesson was learned on Nov. 13, after two Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a disabled pickup that was blocking traffic in the middle of Business Hub Drive at around 9 p.m. The caller who reported it said he stopped to check on the people in the car, and noticed a man sitting in the back who appeared to be intoxicated. The caller said the man got out of the truck and walked off toward Thorpe Road.
After deputies arrived and were attempting to help the two women who were still inside the truck, a man drove up in a Chevrolet S10 pickup. According to court documents, one of the deputies approached the Chevy, and the male driver opened his door, stumbled out of the pickup, and was able to maintain his balance only after grabbing the box of the truck to maintain his balance. The officer immediately noticed a strong odor of alcohol on the man’s breath and saw that his eyes were red and watery. The man was unable to maintain his balance when he tried to stand and talk to the officers.
The man told officers that he had been a passenger in the disabled pickup when it stalled in the roadway, so he left the scene on foot, walked home, and drove his own pickup back so that he could take the two stranded women home. He said he had consumed a beer earlier in the evening.
The man consented to field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly, and he provided a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol concentration at .091.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he provided a second breath sample that measured .128 breath alcohol concentration. A records check showed that the man had two prior convictions for driving under the influence in 2008 and 2010. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, and held on $2,585 bond.
•••
A 29-year-old Belgrade woman on probation was jailed and charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs after some were found in her home during a court-authorized visit.
According to court records, a Bozeman police officer assigned to the Missouri River Drug Task Force determined that the woman was in violation of her probation when he arrived for a home visit to her residence on Frontage Road in Belgrade on the evening of Nov. 13. During a subsequent search of the residence, the officer found two pipes used to ingest methamphetamine; a pill that appeared to be MDMA (Ecstasy); paper strips that appeared to be LSD; marijuana; and .4 grams of methamphetamine.
The woman was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
•••
A 26-year-old Belgrade man was charged with his second DUI after being caught speeding on Huffine Lane in the early morning hours of Nov. 15.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a westbound Nissan Xterra traveling 71 mph in a 55 mph zone on Huffine Lane just after 1 a.m. After stopping the westbound vehicle at the intersection of Huffine and Love lanes, the officer immediately noticed that the driver’s eyes were watery and his speech slow and slurred. According to court documents, the man admitted to consuming four alcoholic beverages over the previous four hours at the Hide-A-Way Lounge and Liquor Store.
The man performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and provided a breath sample that measured .156 breath alcohol concentration. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where a second test measured his breath alcohol concentration as .157. A records check showed that the man had a previous conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol in Montana in 2018. He was charged with his second offense, and held on $1,285 bond.
•••
A 55-year-old Belgrade man who was headed home after dining and drinking in Three Forks on Nov. 20 was charged with his second DUI after nearly merging into a Montana Highway Patrol car on Interstate 90.
According to court documents, the man got onto the interstate near Three Forks at about 10:20 p.m., but failed to yield to the Highway Patrol car traveling eastbound in the right lane. The trooper driving the car was forced to swerve into the left lane to avoid a crash. The trooper activated the top lights on his car to initiate a traffic stop, and as he followed the car for the next quarter mile, he noticed that the driver could not maintain any lane and was weaving all over the roadway.
After stopping the car and
ordering the driver to step out of the vehicle, the deputy noticed the strong odor of alcohol on the man’s breath. The report states that the man “staggered” to the patrol car, that his breath smelled strongly of alcohol, and that he had difficulty grabbing his wallet when asked for his identification. The man, whose speech was slurred, told the officer he was coming from the Sacajawea Inn in Three Forks, where he had eaten dinner and consumed multiple alcoholic beverages earlier in the evening.
The man performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and his preliminary breath sample measured .158 blood alcohol concentration. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he provided a second breath sample that measured .160. A records check showed that the man had a previous conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol in 2016. He was charged with his second offense, and held on $1,285 bond.
•••
A driver who ran a red light in Belgrade early Sunday morning was jailed after being charged with his third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol saw a westbound car drive through a red light at the intersection of West Madison Avenue and Jackrabbit Lane at about 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 25. The car then merged without using a turn signal onto Interstate 90, headed east. The deputy stopped the vehicle, noticed the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the car, and observed that the eyes of the 33-year-old driver from Bozeman were red and watery.
The man performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample. After obtaining a search warrant by telephone, the deputy obtained a blood sample. The man was taken back to the jail, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, third offense, and held on $2,585 bond.