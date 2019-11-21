A 65-year-old Belgrade man was charged with his third DUI on Nov. 7 after being involved in an accident on Jackrabbit Lane.
According to court records, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to the report of a three-vehicle crash at about 6:38 p.m. The three cars involved were a black GMC pickup with heavy front-end damage, a white Dodge pickup with rear-end and front-end damage, and a white Nissan van with rear-end damage. The driver of the GMC stated that he was intoxicated and that he hadn’t been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The officer noticed that the man’s breath smelled of alcohol and that his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He performed poorly on roadside sobriety tests, and a breath sample measured his breath alcohol concentration at .181 percent.
The driver agreed to provide a blood sample at the hospital in Bozeman.
He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, a seatbelt violation, and driving with a suspended license. He was held on a combined bond of $2,890.
•••
A Bozeman man who said he was detoxing from alcohol was charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol on Nov. 8.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol was driving eastbound on Huffine Lane just after 2 a.m., when she noticed a white Dodge pickup traveling westbound at high speed. The deputy clocked the car’s speed by radar at 76 mph, and confirmed it with her speedometer after she began following the car. The deputy also noticed that the driver of the truck was having difficulty staying in his lane, as the pickup drifted between the centerline and the fog line. The officer stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Huffine and Jackrabbit lanes.
The driver of the truck, 51-year-old Matthew John Sincell, repeatedly rested his head on his hand and turned his face away from the officer. The deputy asked Sincell if he was OK, because she had seen him earlier at the hospital in Bozeman, and he shook his head “no” in response. He refused to speak to the officer, but shook his head again when she asked if he had consumed alcohol that evening and if he was safe to operate a motor vehicle with the condition that had taken him to the hospital. He stepped out of the truck and began dry heaving, according to court records.
The deputy checked with dispatchers and learned that Sincell had three prior convictions for driving under the influence. Sincell agreed to perform field sobriety tests, but after having difficulty with them, he told the deputy he was unable to do the tests because he was intoxicated and nauseous, and he asked her to, “just take me to jail.”
Sincell was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he provided a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol concentration at .237 percent. He continued to dry heave and told detention staff that he was intoxicated and going through detox from alcohol.
Sincell was charged with speeding and with driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, and booked into the jail.
•••
A 53-year-old Belgrade woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol for the fifth time after running from the scene of a traffic accident at the intersection of North 7th Avenue and Old Buffalo Trail in Bozeman on Nov. 8.
According to court documents, a Bozeman police officer responded to a report of a crash involving a Silverado and F-150 at the intersection just after 11 a.m. While en route to the scene, dispatches notified the deputy that the driver of the F-150 had fled the scene on foot. The deputy located the woman, who identified herself as Katherine Markegard. He noticed that her breath smelled of alcohol, that her eyes were watery and bloodshot, and that she could not follow simple commands. Markegard appeared to be annoyed, and said she did not leave the scene of the accident. She made several “nonsensical statements,” and refused to perform field sobriety tests.
Markegard was taken to the hospital in Bozeman, where she refused to provide a voluntary blood sample, but one was taken after the deputy secured a search warrant. A review of her driving history showed that Markegard had been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol twice in 2014 and twice in 2018. She was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, charged with a fourth DUI, and held without bond.
•••
A 38-year-old transient from Bozeman who was found sleeping in the driver’s seat of a running car with a can of beer in his pocket was charged last week with driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense.
Court documents state that shortly after midnight on Nov. 13, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that had been stopped for more than an hour in front of a driveway on Frank Road in Belgrade. The caller said the vehicle’s lights and windshield wipers were on.
When deputies arrived, they found the car and discovered a man slouched over next to the steering wheel in the driver’s seat with his foot on his brake. The car’s engine was running, and the gear selector was in drive. One of the officers shifted the vehicle into Park, but the driver did not react because he was still sleeping.
Deputies were finally able to rouse the driver, who stumbled and slipped on the ice as he walked to the patrol car. His breath smelled strongly of alcohol, his eyes were red and watery, his speech was thick and slurred, and he had a full can of Bud Light in his back right pocket. Though he didn’t seem to know where he was, he told officers he had consumed one alcoholic beverage that evening, even though he was taking medication for a nerve issue that was not supposed to be mixed with alcohol.
The man proceeded to perform poorly on field sobriety tests, and provided a breath sample measuring .135 blood alcohol concentration. After he was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, he provided a breath sample that measured .142 percent breath alcohol concentration.
A review of his records showed that the man had a 2018 conviction for driving under the influence and that his driver’s license was suspended. He was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and driving without liability insurance, and held on $2,105 bond.