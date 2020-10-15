An Island Park, Idaho, man was charged last week for violating a two-year order of protection because the woman holding the order received a Facetime call from him earlier in September.
According to court records, the woman obtained an order of protection from the 39-year-old man in March of this year. It prohibited him from telephoning, contacting or otherwise communicating with her, but on Sept. 2, she received a call from the man while she was working in the Yellowstone Club. The woman provided a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy with documentation, including a screenshot of the call with a time stamp. The deputy contacted pre-trial services, which has a GPS monitor assigned to the man. It showed the man was at or near the La Quinta Hotel in Belgrade at the time he placed the call.
On Sept. 30, the man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond.
•••
A 37-year-old Belgrade man was charged with partner or family member assault for attacking his father after causing a ruckus in the older man’s home last week.
Court records state that Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call from the suspect’s father shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 30. He said his son had been at the house, breaking things and being physical, before leaving on foot.
When deputies arrived at the man’s home, he told them his son was slamming doors inside the residence, then went to the garage and walked out of it with a painting that he smashed on the ground. The son then walked behind the fence and started breaking pottery before approaching his father in an aggressive manner. The father said he picked up a piece of wood from the broken painting in an attempt to keep his son away from him, but the son continued to approach and wrestled him to the ground. He said his son hit him in the face with a closed fist. Deputies noticed the man had a small laceration on his forehead and his glasses were bent.
At about 11:15, the man’s son was detained by a deputy on Royal Road near Brahma Boulevard. The son refused to provide a statement. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault, first offense, and held without bond. He also was issued a 72-hour no contact order.
•••
A Bozeman woman wanted on a warrant out of Belgrade Municipal Court was apprehended and slapped with a new drug charge Saturday after the car she was riding in was stopped by police because it had a malfunctioning brake light.
According to the court records, a Belgrade police officer noticed a van traveling north on Jackrabbit Lane just a few minutes after midnight on Oct. 3. The officer noticed the van had only one functioning brake light, so he pulled it over on Madison Avenue. After determining that the 45-year-old passenger was wanted on an arrest warrant, she was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.
A detention officer searched the woman, and found two pills in her pants pocket. Authorities determined they were a scheduled dangerous drug for which the woman did not have a prescription. She was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and held without bond.
•••
A 25-year-old Three Forks probationer was charged with five felony drug counts Sunday after police checked on her vehicle early Sunday morning in the Bozeman Goodwill parking lot.
Court records state that a Bozeman police officer on routine patrol noticed a Dodge truck parked on the north side of the store with its passenger door open at about 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 4. The officer investigated because he didn’t see anyone around the vehicle and because there had been some recent criminal activity reported in the area.
When the officer approached the vehicle to speak with the woman inside, he noticed what he believed to be a glass methamphetamine pipe on the dashboard in plain view. The woman said the pipe was hers, and she agreed to speak with the officer and allow him to search her vehicle.
The glass pipe tested presumptively positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Officers also found a black substance that tested presumptively positive for heroine; several bags of hallucinogenic mushrooms; marijuana and marijuana pipes; a large number of hypodermic needles; and substances that tested presumptively positive for LSD and cocaine.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with five counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond.
•••
Hell may have no fury like a woman scorned, but that didn’t keep a 44-year-old Belgrade man out of jail for hitting his angry ex-girlfriend in Belgrade last week.
According to court records, the incident occurred at the man’s Frank Road residence Friday afternoon, Oct. 2. His ex-girlfriend told Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies she went to the man’s apartment to suggest that they attempt to patch up their 16-year off-and-on relationship. She said he told her he wasn’t interested, then punched her in the mouth with a closed fist, after which she called 911 and drove to her home to meet with deputies.
The report states the woman had redness and some swelling on the left side of her upper lip.
Deputies then interviewed the man, who told them he never touched the woman. He confirmed she had come over to attempt to get back together with him, but when he said he wasn’t interested, the woman rammed his car with her truck then stepped onto his front porch and broke a window. He said he remained inside and never confronted the woman while she was damaging his property, and that he didn’t wish to press charges.
Deputies then interviewed a neighbor, who said he had been sitting on his front porch and witnessed some of the incident. He said he saw the woman break the man’s window, after which the man struck her and knocked her to the ground. He said the two continued to scuffle outside before the woman left.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was
charged with partner or family member assault, first offense, and held without bond.
•••
A 30-year-old Butte woman found passed out in a stolen truck she claimed to have borrowed was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after being roused by police in Belgrade Tuesday afternoon.
According to court records, authorities received a call requesting a welfare check on a woman who was “passed out” in a red pickup truck in front of a casino on Jackrabbit Lane at about 4 p.m. on Oct. 6. When Belgrade police responded, a truck matching the description began to drive away, then pulled up to a gas pump and stopped. Police checked the vehicle’s registration status through dispatchers and were advised the pickup was stolen. Upon checking the woman’s identification, they also learned her driver’s license had been suspended and there was an active warrant for her arrest out of Bozeman Municipal Court.
When a police officer asked the woman to step out of the pickup, he noticed her eyes were watery and bloodshot, she was unsteady on her feet, and she was extremely fidgety and talkative. The officer suspected she was under the influence of a stimulant.
The woman told the officer she had spent the previous night at a friend’s house in Deer Lodge, but came to Belgrade Tuesday to obtain methadone clinic from a methadone clinic. She said she had borrowed the pickup from her friend “Ron” and had been driving it for two weeks.
The woman agreed to perform tests to determine whether she was under the influence of dangerous drugs. She provided a breath sample, which indicated she was not under the influence of alcohol, but the other tests indicated she was impaired by other drugs. The woman agreed to provide a blood sample, which was obtained at the hospital.
The officer contacted police in Helena, who said they would be requesting charges against the woman for theft of a motor vehicle. The pickup’s owner was contacted, and he consented to a search of the pickup.
Upon learning that a search has been authorized, the woman told the officer she had used methamphetamine Tuesday morning before driving to Belgrade. She said there was a meth pipe hidden between the pickup’s front seat and center console. The officer found the pipe where the woman said it would be. The woman asked the officer to bring her purse and movies from the pickup so she could take them to the Gallatin County Detention Center with her. When the officer picked up the movies, a small jewelry bag fell out from between them. It contained a crystalline substance that later tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. More of the substance was later found in the woman’s purse.
The woman was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and held without bond.