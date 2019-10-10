A Belgrade motorcyclist on felony probation for driving under the influence of alcohol was charged last week with his sixth DUI for driving his Harley Davidson while intoxicated.
According to court records, an employee of a Belgrade pizzeria called authorities about a possibly intoxicated man who was about to leave the establishment on a Harley Davidson on the night of Oct 2. A Belgrade police officer pulled Jessop over shortly after he left the restaurant parking lot.
Court records state that Jessop at first denied that he had consumed any alcohol, but the officer noticed that Jessop’s eyes were watery, his speech was slurred, and his breath smelled of alcohol. Jessop initially refused to provide a breath sample, but an on-call probation officer convinced him to do so over the phone, as providing such a sample is a condition of his probation. The preliminary test measured a blood alcohol concentration of .155 percent.
After receiving a search warrant by telephone, the Belgrade police officer took Jessop to the hospital in Bozeman for a blood draw, and then to the Gallatin County Detention Center. He was charged with his sixth DUI, a felony, and booked into the facility without bond.
•••
A 71-year-old Belgrade man who said he was fed up with people being disrespectful while driving through his neighborhood was jailed last week for confronting a motorist who admitted she had her “music up pretty loud” while driving through the Lexley Acres Mobile Home Park.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the park on the afternoon of Oct. 3 after the woman reported that she had been assaulted by a man who had pushed in the mirror on her pickup with his own vehicle and then smacked a cigarette out of her mouth. When officers arrived, she began to cry, and relayed details of the incident that she described as “super freaky.”
She told deputies she had been driving around the mobile home park while listening to loud music when the man drove up to her close enough to force her pickup truck mirror to fold in from contact with his vehicle’s mirror. She said the man asked her if she lived in the area, then reached into her car and knocked the cigarette out of her mouth as she was taking a drag.
The woman said she didn’t like the look on the man’s face, and described him as “scary.” She said she was worried that the man would find her because she has a distinctive pickup truck and no way to hide it.
Shortly thereafter, a deputy saw a man who matched the description given by the woman. The man immediately became angry and aggressive when asked if he had been in a confrontation with a woman earlier. He said he had been talking to one of his neighbors when a woman had driven past with her music playing loud. He continued to yell and curse while telling the officer that he was tired of people driving through the trailer court being disrespectful. He denied both folding in the mirror on the woman’s pickup and slapping a cigarette out of her mouth.
During questioning, the man aggressively approached the deputy multiple times, so he had to be handcuffed. While the man was detained, deputies identified and photographed fresh damage on the back of the driver’s side mirror of the man’s pickup truck.
A deputy also interviewed the neighbor the man had been speaking with when the woman initially drove past. The witness said the man yelled at the passing motorist, then jumped in his pickup and drove off in the opposite direction so that he could cut off the other driver. However, the witness said she did not see any altercation after that.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with assault and held on $585 bond.
•••
A 27-year-old Bozeman man who crashed his car late Thursday on Highway 287 in western Gallatin County was charged with his second DUI and obstructing a peace officer.
According to court records, Montana Highway Patrol troopers who responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at about 9:15 p.m. on Oct. 3 noticed that the man who had been driving had bloodshot and watery eyes and that his breath smelled of alcohol.
After performing poorly on field-administered sobriety tests, the man refused to provide a breath sample.
Officers sought and were granted a warrant to obtain a blood sample from the man, but the man still did not cooperate.
Court records state that a blood sample “was eventually drawn” and sent to the state crime lab for analysis. The man, who has a prior conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol from 2011, was charged with his second offense and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center on $335 bond.
•••
A 41-year-old Oklahoma woman whose blood alcohol concentration tested over the legal limit more than three hours after witnesses said she forced multiple vehicles off the road near Gallatin Gateway was jailed on two alcohol-related charges Sunday evening.
According to court records, a Montana Highway Patrol officer responded to a report of a woman driving across the centerline of U.S. Highway 191 in the vicinity of Blackwood Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. The caller said several vehicles had been forced off the roadway in order to avoid a head-on collision with the southbound driver. The caller said the woman had turned onto Mill Street in Gallatin Gateway.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded, and found the woman’s vehicle parked in front of Stacey’s Old Faithful Bar & Steakhouse in Gallatin Gateway. The trooper then watched as the woman “erratically” backed her vehicle onto Mill Street, after which he pulled her over.
The trooper noticed that the woman’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and that her speech was slurred and slow. She told the trooper that she had consumed two shots of vodka with lemonade at Stacey’s and was on her way to work at the Buffalo Jump Sports Bar.
After performing poorly on field-administered sobriety tests, the woman refused to provide a preliminary breath sample. She was placed under arrest, and began to demonstrate dramatic mood swings and to scream and kick in the back seat of the patrol car. According to court documents, she used “excessive profanity” and made “derogatory remarks.”
An open container of vodka was found in the back seat of the woman’s vehicle.
Just before 7 p.m., the woman agreed to provide a breath sample, which measured her blood alcohol concentration at 0.159. The woman was charged with her second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol and violating the state’s open container law, and was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center on $1,360 bond.
•••
An unlicensed driver from Missoula, who was driving a car that had been reported stolen, was arrested after being stopped for speeding and driving erratically on Interstate 90 near Manhattan on Friday morning.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to reports of a green Chevrolet Trailerblazer, driven by a single occupant, veering back and forth on the roadway and putting people in danger near the Logan exit.
After locating the Blazer a few miles down the road near the Belgrade-Amsterdam Road exit, the deputy watched it veer into the far right, exit only lane to pass a semi-truck, then veer back left into the normal travel lane. Court records state that the truck was traveling about 85 miles per hour in a 75 mph zone.
After being stopped, the 19-year-old driver told the deputy that he had borrowed the car from his uncle and was headed to Bozeman from Missoula. He provided expired vehicle registration and insurance cards. Dispatchers in Missoula confirmed that the vehicle had been reported stolen, and that it was registered to the parties whose names appeared on the expired registration card.
The deputy spoke with one of the registered owners, who said she did not know the driver and that she had not given him permission to driver her vehicle.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving without a valid driver’s license. He was booked into the jail and held on $335 bond.
•••
A teenage transient and admitted drug user from Bozeman was charged with partner or family member assault on Monday after repeatedly threatening to kill his 15-year-old sister over a period of more than a week.
According to court documents, the man’s sister first called authorities on Sept. 28 to report that her 19-year-old brother had threatened to come to the family home in Belgrade and kill her. A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a telephone interview with the girl, who told him that the threat was in response to her request to have her brother to remove his belongings from the house. She said that her brother had become irate and threatened to murder her or have his friends go to the house and “bury” her. She also told the deputy that her brother had assaulted her mother earlier in the month.
The deputy interviewed the girl’s stepfather, who confirmed the girl’s story. He then conducted a second interview with the girl, who revealed more details about her brother’s threats. She said he had told her he would make sure she was “murdered” if she left his belongings outside the home for him to pick up. She also said her older brother was and is abusive to her younger siblings, so she was fearful for them.
The girl’s mother confirmed that she had been assaulted by her son, and said she wished to pursue charges.
After a week of searching, the deputy found the man at a Bozeman residence on Monday afternoon. The deputy noted that the man looked like someone who was using illegal drugs on a regular basis, and during questioning, the man admitted to having used methamphetamine and heroin within the prior week. He denied having threatened his sister, and he said she was lying.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where a no contact order was issued and he was charged with partner or family member assault, first offense. According to court documents, the man said he didn’t care about the restraining order, and that his sister “is going to get what is coming to her.”
The man was booked into the jail and held without bond.
•••
A Gallatin County Detention Center inmate from Three Forks was charged with violating a restraining order for soliciting people to contact his wife on his behalf.
According to court documents, the man’s wife notified authorities that “random people” had been texting her and asking her to post money to her husband’s account so that he can get out of jail. The 53-year-old man had been arrested for partner or family member assault, and issued a protection order preventing him from contacting his wife for one year.