A 28-year-old Belgrade man was jailed last Thursday and charged with his fifth offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, a felony.
A Belgrade police officer stopped the vehicle driven by Michael Eaves on Oct. 24, shortly after 9 p.m., near the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Triple Crown Street after noticing that Eaves’ vehicle did not have two working headlights.
Eaves presented a Montana identification card, but told the officer his driver’s license was suspended and that he was on felony probation, which was confirmed through a records check. According to court documents, Eaves’ eyes were watery, he was slurring his speech, and his breath smelled of alcohol.
The report states that Eaves provided two breath samples, with the first indicating that his blood alcohol concentration was over the legal limit, and the second measuring .054 percent blood alcohol concentration, which is under the legal limit of 0.08 in Montana.
The officer conducted a series of field sobriety tests, which indicated that Eaves was under the influence of alcohol, according to the report.
Eaves was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, charged with felony driving under the influence of alcohol, and held without bond. The officer will recommend that Eaves be charged with operating a motor vehicle as a habitual offender, according to the report.
•••
A Belgrade man with three previous convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol was charge with his fourth offense on Wednesday, a felony.
According to court documents, a Bozeman Police officer noticed that the man’s Ford 250 was stopped in the middle of the intersection at Main Street and South 19th Avenue in Bozeman shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The officer began to investigate and immediately noticed that the driver, Steven Eric Belden, 36, smelled of alcohol, had droopy eyelids and red, watery eyes, that his speech was slurred, and that he seemed surprised to discover that he was stopped in the intersection.
After performing poorly on three roadside sobriety tests, Belden was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he he provided a breath sample that measured his blood alcohol concentration at .207 percent. A check of Belden’s criminal history revealed that he had three prior convictions for driving under the influence.
Belden was booked into the jail, and held without bond.