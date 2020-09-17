A 29-year-old Norris Road resident prohibited from contacting a woman who sought an order of protection from him was charged with violating the week-old order on Sept. 10.
According to court documents, the woman notified authorities the man, who was then being held in the county jail on unrelated charges, had contacted her via Inmate Canteen. The electronic service is used by inmates at the jail to send and receive funds and to communicate with people outside the jail.
The order of protection issued Sept. 3 prohibited the man from contacting the woman by any means, including electronic communication or third-party contact. The man remained in jail after the new charged was levied.
•••
A 44-year-old Belgrade man wanted for a probation violation out of Anaconda was charged with criminal drug possession after a traffic stop in Bozeman Friday.
According to court records, a Bozeman police officer noticed a white Ford pickup towing a trailer that did not have working taillights or a rear license plate. The officer stopped the vehicle at West College and Main streets. Dispatchers advised the officer that the passenger was wanted for violating his probation.
Probation & Parole officials authorized a probation search of the passenger side of the vehicle, during which the officer found a baggie containing a white crystalline residue that tested presumptively positive as methamphetamine. The driver of the car said the baggie did not belong to him.
The passenger was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond on the probation hold and charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
•••
When Bozeman police received a tip last week on the whereabouts of a wanted man who was wearing a red, curly wig to disguise himself, they ended up instead arresting a Belgrade transient with his own legal problems who apparently had borrowed the wig and was wearing it while riding his bike in Bozeman.
According to court records, police spotted the wig they were looking for on the head of a man walking his bike in the vicinity of North 11th Avenue and Patrick Street at about 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. When an officer stopped the man, he quickly realized the wig-wearer was not the man he was looking for. The man told the officer his name was “Jeff Biden,” but the officer recognized him and knew that wasn’t the man’s real name. The 27-year-old finally gave his real name, after which the officer learned the man was wanted out of Billings for a probation violation. A subsequent records check revealed the man had two active warrants for his arrest from Billings and Yellowstone County. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center.
Yellowstone County officials set a court date for the man for Sept. 18. Meanwhile, a detention officer conducting a pre-booking search at the jail in Bozeman found two baggies in the man’s jeans containing a substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. The man was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and held without bond on that charge and on the probation hold.
•••
A California man was charged with his fifth DUI Friday night after speeding and running a red light in Belgrade.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a car turn left on Jackrabbit Lane from Valley Center Road on a solid red light at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 11. The deputy followed the car and noticed it was traveling 74 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. The car also crossed the fog line, was weaving within its lane, and straddled the center white dashed line for nine seconds.
The deputy stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Jackrabbit and Laura Louise lanes. He noticed the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. The driver, Bryce Andrew Winder, 34, of Lakehead, Calif., had red, watery eyes and smelled of both marijuana and alcohol, according to the report.
After performing poorly on the field tests, Winder provided a breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content at .055 percent. He was taken to the hospital in Bozeman, where he “repeatedly flailed” while a phlebotomist attempted to draw his blood. The blood was successfully drawn sometime later while Winder was “under physical control of deputies.”
Winder was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fifth offense, a felony, and held without bond.