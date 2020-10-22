An afternoon high-speed chase near Manhattan ended with the incarceration of a 21-year-old Three Forks man accused of driving recklessly while attempting to elude an officer earlier this month.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol noticed a white Nissan Altima driving eastbound on the Frontage Road at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7. The officer’s radar clocked the Altima at approximately 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
When the deputy activated her patrol car’s emergency lights, the Altima increased its speed, according to the report. The deputy sped up to approximately 120 mph in order to catch up to the Altima. As the distance between the cars closed, a second radar check clocked the Altima traveling at about 110 mph before it started to slow down. The Altima then turned south onto Manhattan Road North, sped up again, and maintained a high rate of speed. The deputy continued to pursue for a total of 3 ½ to 4 miles while driving between 60 and 70 mph because the Altima was kicking up a cloud of dust.
The Altima ultimately stopped about a half mile east of a single-lane bridge it had crossed at a high rate of speed.
The deputy recognized two passengers in the car as known drug users. She requested a K9 unit to respond, and the dog gave a positive indication for drugs on the Altima. The car was seized pending a search warrant.
The driver of the Altima was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was cited for eluding a peace officer and reckless driving and held without bond.
•••
A 22-year-old Belgrade woman who had been living in her car in the parking lot of an apartment complex was jailed on Sunday, Oct. 11, after she broke a window in one of apartments, according to court records.
A Belgrade police officer responded to a report of the incident in the evening, shortly after he issued the woman a citation for camping in her vehicle near the apartment complex at 306 9th Street. Dispatchers said the person who broke the window was reportedly the same one who had been living in her Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot.
The officer issued the citation after the department received numerous calls about incidents involving the woman and concern for her physical and mental health. The report states the woman had two cats with her in the Suburban, and it appeared there were feces inside the vehicle, along with clutter and garbage.
When approached by the officer, the woman refused to come out of her vehicle, but the officer surmised she had broken the window because she was upset about the citation he had just issued. He then interviewed the apartment resident whose window was broken. She said she went outside after it happened, and saw the woman getting back into her Suburban. She further stated that pieces of broken glass landed on the floor of her apartment near her infant child, who was just a few feet from the window.
The officer returned to the Suburban, where he noticed the driver’s side window was either rolled down or missing and was covered by a blanket and plastic covering. When he tried to remove it to assess the occupant’s welfare, she picked up a large claw hammer and threatened to hit the officer and swung the hammer at him. The report states he was forced to jump back and away from the Suburban because he feared serious bodily injury.
The officer pointed his Taser at the woman and told her he would fire it if she did not comply with his requests. He told her to get out of the Suburban, which she refused to do. Instead, she moved back and forth between the front and rear interior areas of the Suburban while clutching the hammer. She also picked up a pair of scissors. The officer fired his Taser, but it was not effective because the probe struck the woman’s clothing. When she still refused to comply with his orders to put down the hammer, the officer fired a second Taser cartridge that temporarily incapacitated her. He disarmed the woman, and as she continued to resist, he pulled her out of the Suburban and handcuffed her.
The woman was given a medical evaluation then taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged with assault with a weapon, a felony, and held without bond. The report states the woman may be additionally charged with criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer, and resisting arrest.
•••
A 53-year-old Three Forks man was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 13, after he approached his wife’s home and sent her texts in violation of a no contact order prohibiting him from doing so.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a call from the wife who lives on Clarkston Road. She said that under the terms of the no contact order, her husband was allowed to be on the property, but was required to stay in a separate building instead of the main house.
She said that earlier that day, she looked out the window and saw her husband approaching the main house. She stuck her head out the window and told him to go back to his part of the property, and he turned around and walked toward his own residence. She showed the deputy a letter the defendant had written to her, which was dated April 25, 2020, and which she had found near the hot tub only a few feet from the main house. The no contact order was issued prior to April 25, and the woman said the man had no reason to be near the hot tub.
The woman also showed the deputy several text messages her husband had sent her over the last few months, including on Oct. 6 when the no contact order was still in place.
The woman’s sister told the deputy she had seen the man walk onto the property near one of the gates in the fence, approximately 40 feet from the main house.
The deputy then interviewed the husband, who said he understood the no contact order to mean he was not allowed to talk to his wife, but he was allowed to be on the property as long as he stayed in his workshop. He denied ever having strayed from where he was supposed to be. He denied dropping the letter near the hot tub, and said his wife had been the one who sent most of the text messages, though he admitted to sending a few.
The deputy found several versions of the no contact order, with the most recent issued on Sept. 15, 2020. It stated the man was not to have contact with his wife in any way, including by e-mail, phone, mail, or through a third party.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was
charged with violating the order and held without bond.
•••
A 48-year-old pre-release center inmate from Belgrade was charged with assault last week after he allegedly took umbrage when his roommate offered unsolicited advice about his search for housing.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy investigated the assault at the Gallatin County Pre Release Center after it was reported Friday evening. The accuser said his roommate picked him up by his throat, choked him, and held him up to the bed because he expressed doubt about the man’s ability to find housing at the trailer park where he wants to live after he is released. He offered his opinion when he overheard his roommate talking to his wife on the telephone in their room.
The accused man said he was annoyed when his roommate started making unsolicited comments about his living situation, but denied choking him or closing his hands around his neck. He did admit to pushing the man in the throat area into the bed.
The deputy determined the assailant knowingly caused apprehension of bodily injury to his roommate.