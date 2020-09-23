One can only speculate that an Arizona man dressed for the pool was rushing to get home to weather more suited for his chosen sport when he was clocked driving well over 100 mph near Gallatin Gateway early Tuesday.
According to court records, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper spotted the 38-year-old’s sedan speeding southbound on Highway 191 in a 65 mph zone just a few minutes after midnight on Sept. 22. A radar checked the vehicle’s speed at 124 mph; a several-mile chase ensued, during which the driver crossed the centerline of the roadway, the report states.
The trooper noticed the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from the man, who was wearing swim trunks, no shirt, and had a towel draped over his head. A large tequila bottle was on the passenger seat of the car.
The man admitted he had been driving over the speed limit, but said he believed he “was driving only 90 mph. He also admitted to having consumed alcohol.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the man provided a preliminary breath sample that measured his breath alcohol content at .092 percent. A subsequent sample registered .080 breath alcohol content.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, and a seatbelt violation. He was held on a total of $905 bond.
•••
A 35-year-old Belgrade man was charged with strangling his wife last week in connection with a Sept. 7 incident witnessed by the couple’s 3-year-old child.
According to court records, the victim’s mother called authorities four days later upon hearing from her grandchild, “Dad punched Mom in the face and killed her and had to blow on her face.” The child’s mother confirmed the story, telling her mother that her husband had punched her in the face, strangled her until she lost consciousness, and administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to “bring her back.”
Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies interviewed a friend of the victim’s on Sept. 12, who reported her friend’s voice was very hoarse after the incident. She said she saw bruises on the woman’s face and swelling on her neck.
Deputies met with the victim on Sept. 14. She reluctantly told them that on the night of Sept. 7, her husband yelled at her, called her degrading and vulgar names, and slapped her so hard her earring fell out. Later that evening, she said, he strangled her until she lost consciousness. She said she remembers his hands on her neck and being unable to breathe, then waking up to her husband giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. She said her husband controls all the money and took away her phone, but she believes she deserves the physical abuse for disrespecting her husband. She said she had previously reported domestic abuse incidents to law enforcement, Haven and Victim’s Services.
The woman’s husband was charged with strangulation and held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
•••
A Bozeman man wanted on a warrant out of Park County was charged with felony theft in Belgrade last week after officers investigating a domestic disturbance discovered he had a stolen motorcycle in his possession.
According to court records, the man called authorities at about 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 to report a disturbance between him and his girlfriend at her apartment on Jackrabbit Lane. When Belgrade police responded, they ran a records check and discovered the man was wanted on the Park County warrant,
Police placed the man under arrest in the parking lot of the apartment building as he was placing several items in his truck, among them a Yamaha motorcycle. When police asked if the motorcycle belong to him, the man replied, “It’s being loaned to me.” Dispatchers ran a report on the motorcycle’s registration and learned it had been reported stolen by Billings police.
Further checks revealed the man had been convicted several times for burglary and receiving stolen property. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond for the theft and $1,000 bond on the warrant.
•••
A 44-year-old Belgrade man was arrested last Thursday when he stopped by the Frank Road residence occupied by the woman he was prohibited from seeing due to an active no contact order.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a violation of a no contact order at the home just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 17. As they approached the residence, they heard the man arguing with a woman inside and saw him through the front window. The man ran to the back of the home when he heard the officers approaching, but then returned to answer the door and invite deputies inside. The man told them he had gone to the house to retrieve his belongings. Deputies noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with violation of a no contact order and held without bond. A records check revealed he had previously been convicted for the same offense.
•••
A Belgrade man was charged with his fourth DUI after being involved in a three-car accident in Bozeman early Saturday morning.
According to court records, a Bozeman police officer came across a crash involving a Chevrolet Silverado and two Jeeps just after midnight on Saturday. The report states the Silverado rear-ended one of the Jeeps, which in turn crashed into the Jeep it was following.
The driver of the Silverado, Nathen Elkhuntross Anderson, 29, of Belgrade, who was slumped in the driver’s seat, slurred his words as he addressed officers on the scene. That report states he stumbled when asked to step out of his vehicle for a medical evaluation, and officers noticed he smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage. The report says Anderson “staggered and swayed” as he started to walk toward a patrol car as directed, and he had to be assisted by an officer in order to complete the journey.
Anderson said he had been driving at approximately 45 mph when the crash occurred. The airbags in his truck deployed, but Anderson said he was wearing his seat belt at the time.
While being evaluated by fire department personnel, Anderson repeatedly said he did not wish to go to the hospital. Then he stood up and began to fall sideways, according to the report.
Anderson said he had been
hanging out with his buddies that night and consumed “probably more than half a dozen” beers.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, Anderson was taken to the Bozeman hospital for medical clearance. He refused to provide a blood sample voluntarily, so a telephonic search warrant was obtained for a blood draw.
Anderson was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center. A review of his driving history revealed prior convictions for DUI in 2010, 2012 and 2015. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, a felony, and held without bond.
•••
An 18-year-old Belgrade man was charged with assault with a weapon after brandishing a realistic looking Airsoft gun at children in Lewis & Clark Park Friday, according to court records.
Belgrade police officers responded to a report of the incident on Sept. 18 just before 6 p.m. and interviewed two 18-year-old men and three juveniles who were present when it occurred. One of the juveniles, a 12-year-old, said that throughout the day she and her friends – ranging in age from 10 to 15 – had been in an ongoing verbal dispute with the man and his friends.
The girl said that after repeated altercations throughout the day, the man and his friends arrived at the park in a car. She said the man approached her after getting out of his car and pulled up his shirt to display a black and brown pistol in his waistband. She said the man did not point the weapon at her, but did point his finger at her during the incident. As her friends approached, the girl said, the man jumped into the moving car with his friends and sped away.
The girl said she was ‘terrified” when the man showed her the weapon. A number of other juveniles on scene told police that they, too, had seen the pistol.
While the young people were being interviewed, other Belgrade officers located the man and his friends in the car described by the girl. They also found a brown and black pistol in the back yard of one of friend’s houses. The report states that though the weapon was an Airsoft gun, it was an exact replica of a Smith and Wesson M&P .45 pistol, and had no distinguishing marks on it to distinguish it as a toy.
According to the report, the man who brandished the gun admitted he had taken it to the park to confront the girl and her friends, who – he claimed – had thrown rocks and eggs at his friend’s car earlier in the day. He said he took the gun to the park to scare and intimidate the youngsters, and admitted he knew it would appear real to most people.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with assault with a weapon and held without bond.
•••
A 20-year-old Belgrade man was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after a Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for driving a Chrysler Sebring with an expired registration in Bozeman on Saturday.
According to court records, the trooper pulled over the Sebring at Cottonwood Road and Huffine Lane in Bozeman Saturday afternoon, after which the situation for the driver from Belgrade became much worse. He was unable to produce a driver’s license, registration receipt or proof of insurance, and a records check revealed his license was suspended and he was on probation for robbery.
After he was advised of his rights, the man said he had been at Sidewinders restaurant, where he met an acquaintance named Joe to discuss future work. During the discussion, the trooper noticed the man’s face was pale, pasty and covered with sweat even though it wasn’t a hot day. The report states his hands were trembling and his voice quiet and gravelly. He told the trooper he was driving his girlfriend’s car with her permission.
According to the report, the Highway Patrol had recently searched the vehicle for illegal drugs after stopping the man’s girlfriend when she was driving it.
The man’s probation officer authorized a search, and the trooper found five Schedule IV prescription pills for which the man did not have a prescription. Additional pills were found under the driver’s seat and in a backpack on the rear seat, along with marijuana, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, driving with a suspended license, and a seat belt violation. He was held without bond on the drug charges.
•••
A decision to take a snooze in the parking lot of the Town Pump on East Main Street in Belgrade landed a transient from Helena in a heap of trouble late Friday.
Shortly at 11 p.m. on Sept. 18, a Belgrade police officer noticed a man sleeping his vehicle in the gas station’s parking lot. After the officer woke and identified the man, dispatchers revealed the man was on felony probation for drug-related charges and had an active warrant for his arrest out of Toole County. An on-call probation and parole officer authorized a search of the man’s vehicle.
The officer found several items of drug paraphernalia and a plastic bag containing a clear, crystalline substance that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine. The man denied that he owned or knew anything about the items.
The officer later learned law enforcement officers in Butte had found the man to be in possession of several grams of methamphetamine a few days prior, and that he had been charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He was released with an ankle monitor, which he was wearing when the Belgrade officer woke him up.
The man was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs, a felony, and held without bond. He also was served with the arrest warrant and held for violating his probation.
•••
A 28-year-old Manhattan man who admitted he has had difficulty abiding by the terms of a no contact order was arrested early Wednesday for the second time in three days.
According to court records, dispatchers received a call from the man’s girlfriend at about 11:20 Tuesday night. She said her boyfriend – against whom she has a valid no contact order – had just assaulted her in her car while they were traveling westbound on Interstate 90 between Bozeman and Belgrade. She said the man had taken off on foot toward the Frontage Road.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies located the man walking westbound on the Frontage Road near Coulee Drive. He said he had been charged with partner/family member assault on his girlfriend over the summer, but had called her to ask for his keys and some clothes, even though he knew was prohibited from contacting her due to the terms of the no contact order. He admitted he had been in trouble for violating the order by contacting the woman on Sunday.
A deputy interviewed the woman and a friend who was in the car with her and the man earlier in the evening. The woman said the three of them were in the car when the man started “acting crazy and punching the dash and dancing around.” She said she and the man argued over some property in the car that he was trying to take, but added he did not hit her and she was not injured. She said she stopped the car and told him to get out, which he did. The woman’s friend corroborated her account.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged violation of a no contact order. He was held without bond.