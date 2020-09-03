A 36-year-old Three Forks man landed in jail on Aug. 26 after an argument between him and his girlfriend over furniture assembly turned violent.
According to court documents, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded that evening to residence on Jefferson Street in Three Forks after receiving a call from the man’s girlfriend, who reported he was “getting physical with the whole family.”
When deputies arrived, the woman said her live-in boyfriend assaulted her 17-year-old son after she and the man argued about putting a new bed together. She said she and her daughter tried to stop the attack, and added it wasn’t the first time something like that had happened.
Deputies then interviewed the woman’s son, who said he woke up when he heard the man yelling at his mother about putting the bed together. He said he confronted his mother’s boyfriend and told him he was yelling about nothing, after which the man grabbed his shirt and arm. He said they ended up fighting on the floor, and his mother and sister attempted to intervene. The sister corroborated the version of events told by her mother and brother.
The report states the son, who is of slight build, sustained significant scratches, bite marks and rug burns on his back, chest, arms, hands and feet.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with partner or family member assault and held without bond.
•••
A Gallatin County man was arrested in connection with “a large-scale drug investigation” after members of the Missouri River Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officials served a search warrant on a Norris Road trailer house early Friday morning.
According to court records, the 34-year-old man quickly disappeared into a back room of the house once he saw the officers in full tactical uniform at the front door. He eventually returned and cooperated with the investigation, the report states.
After the home’s occupants were removed, the investigators conducted a search of the residence. Multiple items were located in the bathroom, including but not limited to a digital scale, spoon, and two emptied sandwich-style baggies, all of which presumptively tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Cash in various denominations exceeding $9,500 also was recovered.
The man who initially disappeared agreed to answer questions without a lawyer present. He admitted to emptying and destroying methamphetamine in the bathroom while members of the task force were at the front door.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and tampering with evidence.
•••
A Belgrade man was charged with strangulation Saturday for choking his wife during a fight.
Court records state that Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident in progress at a West Dry Creek Road residence at about 12:39 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, a woman said her 33-year-old husband got upset and angry with her after they had entertained friends earlier in the evening. She said her husband, who had just returned the day before from a seven-week sojourn in Alaska, grabbed her arms and started strangling her. Deputies took pictures of the scratches on the woman’s arm, but did not see any marks or redness on or near her neck, according to the report.
Deputies then interviewed the woman’s husband, who told them everything “had been fine” that evening. He confirmed the couple had friends over for dinner, and after the guests left, he had made popcorn for the kids. He said his wife got upset and pushed him away from her but he did not place his hands on her.
Deputies went back outside to talk to the woman again, as well as interview her 7-year-old son who was in the room when the fight started. The woman said her husband pushed her against the wall and onto her son’s bed, then started strangling her. She said she told him to let her go, and estimated she had been unable to breathe for three to six seconds.
The 7-year-old told deputies, “He was choking Mom and almost killed her. Now she’s going to have a mark on her, maybe forever.” The boy said he saw the man push his mother onto his bed, the ground and against the wall after he “just came in and started yelling and hurting Mom.”
When asked if the couple had a history of such altercations, the man said their past encounters had mostly just consisted of “verbal abuse.” He said the last incident occurred after he came home from a work trip, and that their troubles seem to happen when they both start drinking.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with strangulation of a partner or family member and issued a 72-hour no contact order. He was held without bond.
•••
A 27-year-old Belgrade woman was charged with violating an order of protection for attempting to enter her fiance’s home on North Shore Drive while prohibited from being within 300 feet of him.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy returned a call from the woman’s fiancé just before 9 a.m. Sunday. He said he had awakened to noises that sounded like someone trying to enter his home. He said that when he looked at his front door, he found both the lock on the doorknob and the deadbolt unlocked. He said his fiancée was probably the only person who had keys to unlock both locks, and when he looked outside, he saw her walking out of his building and onto the sidewalk in front of his house. He said he had video showing she had been within 300 feet of residence, which was prohibited by the protective order.
Meanwhile, the man’s fiancé called authorities asking for a civil assist, stating that she recently had an order of protection served on her and she needed to get some additional things out of her fiance’s residence. She said she spent the night with a friend in the next building over from the North Shore address. She asked a deputy if she was in trouble, and was told it would be best for the situation to be addressed on scene.
When the deputy arrived arrived, the man showed her the video he had taken. The deputy determined the woman had been within 30 feet of the man’s residence and that there was probable cause to charge her with violating the order of protection.
The woman was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, charged, and
held without bond.
•••
A 25-year-old Belgrade probationer ended up in more trouble after being caught with several marijuana plants in his truck Monday night in Bozeman, according to court records.
A Bozeman Police officer recognized the man’s truck in the parking lot of the Lucky Lil’s casino on North 19th Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 31. After running the license plate through the statewide database, the officer confirmed the truck belonged to the man, with whom he’d had numerous prior contacts. A records check confirmed the man was currently on probation. The officer called out to the man when he came out of the casino, and the two began talking.
The man admitted being in the casino and consuming alcohol in violation of the terms of his probation. He provided a breath sample that confirmed he had been drinking. The man’s probation officer asked the officer to arrest the man for the probation violation and to search his vehicle. The man admitted to the officer that he had several marijuana plants in a tool box in the bed of the truck.
The report states that in addition to the plants, the officer found a marijuana pipe in the passenger compartment of the truck. The marijuana was weighed and determined to weigh 731 grams (1.613 pounds).
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.
•••
A 22-year-old Bozeman woman who was injured when her vehicle rolled into a ditch on River Road Aug. 18 has been charged with DUI.
According to court records, the woman ran a stop sign at the intersection of River Road and Cameron Bridge Road at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, after running a stop sign. The woman tried to turn left at a high rate of speed, entered a broadside skid, and rolled her vehicle into the ditch just west of the intersection, according to the report.
When an investigating Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrived on the scene, the woman ran up to him and yelled, “I’m drunk!” The trooper suspected as much, because the woman’s eyes were red and watery, she smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage, she was very unsteady on her feet, and she was very emotional. The woman was covered in blood from the waist down.
The woman was transported to the hospital in Bozeman for medical evaluation. After performing unsatisfactorily on sobriety tests and providing a preliminary breath sample that measured .143 breath alcohol content, she consented to a blood draw.
The woman was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged driving under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and fail to carry proof of insurance, third or subsequent offense. She was held on $685 bond.