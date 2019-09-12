A 20-year-old Belgrade man is facing multiple charges after his car and a school bus collided on the Frontage Road Tuesday afternoon.
According to court records, the driver of the passenger car involved in the crash left the scene before a Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to the crash. While the trooper was examining damage to the bus and interviewing the bus driver, he heard on the radio that the “run vehicle” had possibly been located on Blackhawk Lane in Belgrade by a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy.
The trooper joined the deputy and photographed the vehicle, which had considerable damage and yellow paint transfer on the side. Documents state that the driver of the car had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on his breath, and he told officers that he had consumed one shot of hard alcohol prior to the crash.
After performing poorly on field sobriety tests, the man provided a breath sample that measured .111 blood alcohol concentration. He agreed to provide a blood sample at the hospital in Bozeman.
Officers also determined that the man’s vehicle insurance had expired and that his Washington state driver’s license had been revoked.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage over $1,000, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and driving without valid insurance. He was held on $285 bond.
•••
A Helena man was arrested in Manhattan after driving drunk at over 100 miles per hour on I-90 Tuesday evening, according to court records.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper responded to a complaint of a reckless driver headed eastbound on the interstate near Logan at about 7:30 p.m. The caller said the driver was unable to maintain the lane and was traveling at about 100 mph.
About 10 minutes later, a Manhattan police officer located the vehicle in town, and asked the trooper to respond. When he arrived, the trooper noticed that the 31-year-old driver smelled strongly of alcohol and that his eyes were glossy and bloodshot.
The driver performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and provided a breath sample that measured .110 blood alcohol concentration. He was taken to the hospital in Bozeman for a blood draw. He was then taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a suspended license, and held on $285 bond.
•••
A 37-year-old Bozeman woman was arrested in Manhattan early Saturday morning and charged with possessing and distributing methamphetamine.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on the Frontage Road in Manhattan, where a woman was reportedly pounding on doors and screaming for help. After they arrived, the woman told them she had escaped from a man’s vehicle after he attempted to shoot her and run her over with the car. She also said he may have drugged her with an unknown substance earlier in the evening. The woman was taken to the hospital in Bozeman for treatment and evaluation.
Deputies continued their investigation in Manhattan, and discovered that the woman had tried to break into a nearby residence, causing damage to a door, a window, and an outdoor light in the process. The woman later admitted she had caused the damage while trying to seek help from the people inside. Several of the woman’s items were strewn around the home and in the surrounding area, among them a plastic Ziploc bag containing approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with burnt residue.
The woman was taken to the Law & Justice Center in Bozeman for questioning. She told officers she had not slept for at least two and a half days and that she had been using methamphetamine. According to court papers, she made several statements that contradicted what she had initially told the deputies, and she admitted that she had made several prior, untrue statements. She consented to a search of her cell phone, where authorities found text messages related to distributing methamphetamine. She said she had met with an out-of-state resident on Sept. 5 to acquire meth to sell, then that she sold one-half ounce of it on Sept. 6 to a man in Gallatin County.
The woman was charged with criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was held without bond.