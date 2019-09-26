A Three Forks man was arrested and charged with theft last week after a tip obtained through social media post led police to the location of a cargo trailer he is accused of stealing.
The trailer, which contained many tools, was reported stolen on Sept. 9 from a construction site in Manhattan. The family of the trailer’s owner posted a notice on Facebook Marketplace, asking people to keep an eye out for it.
At about 2 p.m. that day, the owner notified authorities that he had been contacted through Facebook by a party who said she believed she had seen the trailer on Missouri View Road near Three Forks, and that she was taking pictures of it.
A Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the reported location of the missing trailer, and saw a man driving past in a dark, extended cab pickup. The deputy drove on to Miller Canyon Road, where he interviewed another man who said he had just seen a dark truck matching its description pulling the suspected stolen trailer across a pasture five or 10 minutes earlier.
The woman who had contacted the trailer’s owner on Facebook then approached the deputy, and showed him pictures of the same truck attached to the stolen trailer that she had taken at the Missouri Road address.
The deputy searched the area and found the trailer parked about 300 yards away. The trailer’s owner arrived at the scene, and confirmed the trailer was his; however, the tools that had been inside were missing, according to court records.
The man who had been driving the truck was arrested shortly thereafter at his Three Forks home. He was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony theft and held without bond.
•••
A 22-year-old Belgrade woman was charged with obstructing a peace officer after taking “multiple swings at deputies with her fists before she was escorted to the ground” at a fishing access early Monday, according to court documents.
Three Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at the Four Corners Fishing Access off Dry Creek Road just after midnight on Monday. Though deputies determined that no disturbance had occurred, they did find two men and a woman at the site, which is designated and posted for day use only. The deputies discovered that one of the men was on probation and in possession of alcohol, but while investigating that, the woman began yelling expletives and telling the man that he did not need to listen to the officers. While officers attempted to restrain her, she was able to throw some punches before deputies stopped her.
After being placed in a patrol car, the woman, who was “extremely intoxicated” according to court papers, continued to kick the car and two deputies. She also threatened to hurt the third deputy once she was released.
She was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she was charged and held on $335 bond.
•••
A 36-year-old Big Sky man was charged with his fourth offense of driving under the influence alcohol after he was spotted driving erratically near Four Corners on Sept. 20.
According to court documents, an off-duty Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy alerted an on-duty colleague that he had seen the driver of a white Suburban speeding, crossing the fog line, and almost rear-ending another vehicle as it traveled on Huffine Lane a little before 7 p.m. on Friday evening.
The on-duty officer spotted the Suburban and pulled it over in the parking lot of the Korner Klub on Huffine Lane. When he began to interview the driver, Brendan Patrick Jones, the deputy noticed the odor of beer on his breath. Jones admitted that he had consumed alcohol, but refused to say how much. The deputy then learned that Jones’ driver’s license had been revoked.
Jones refused to participate in field sobriety tests, and he struggled when deputies attempted to restrain him in handcuffs. He was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he agreed to participate in field sobriety tests that indicated he was impaired by alcohol.
Jones refused to provide breath samples or a blood test voluntarily, but his blood was taken after the deputy was granted a telephonic search warrant.
Because he had three prior convictions for driving under the influence of alcohol – one in 2016, and two in 2018, Jones was charged with his fourth DUI, a felony, and booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center. Additional charges for being a habitual offender and driving with a revoked license were pending.
•••
A 50-year-old Bozeman man was jailed for driving with neither liability insurance nor a valid driver’s license in Belgrade on Friday night.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a vehicle make a turn without a turn signal in Belgrade just before 10 p.m. The deputy pulled over the driver at the intersection of Jackrabbit Lane and Thunder Road.
The man volunteered that his driver’s license had been suspended due to a prior conviction, and the officer confirmed it. The man was booked into the Gallatin County Detention Center and charged with driving with a suspended license.
•••
A 46-year-old Belgrade man was jailed on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
According to court records, an employee of Child Protective Services notified the Belgrade Police Department of the incident after receiving a report from the girl’s mother that the man had touched her daughter in a sexual manner on Sunday. The report states that the man had given the girl NyQuil for a cough, then requested that she remove her shirt. When the girl refused, he proceeded to touch her breasts and force her into a submissive position. The girl said that’s when she attempted to run away, the man covered her mouth with his hand, forced his hand inside her clothing and touched her vagina. When she told the man to stop, he told her to “shut up” then exposed himself to her and demanded that she touch him, according to the report. The girl said that he told her that what had occurred “would be their secret,” but the girl told her mother about it the next day.
When questioned by Belgrade Police officers, the man denied touching the girl sexually and exposing himself to her. Court records state that details of the man’s story were untrue and inconsistent.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he was held without bond on charges of sexual assault.