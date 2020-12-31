A Belgrade man was charged with burglary on Dec. 23 after admitting to police that he stole a woman’s turtle and put it in the river.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of criminal trespassing at a Gallatin Road residence in Bozeman last Wednesday afternoon. The victim stated that a man came into her house and took her pet turtle.
She explained to the deputy that the man showed up at her house around 10 p.m. the previous night. She told him to leave and, believing he had gone, went to bed. The next morning she noticed him back at the house and told him again to go. The man told her he put her turtle in the river, and when she looked in the animal’s tank, she saw it was empty. She told police she was afraid of the man.
The woman’s roommate was home at the time and stated she saw the man there the night of the 22nd and heard her roommate telling him to leave.
That evening the defendant came back to the home, and he and the victim called authorities. The deputy spoke to the 43-year-old suspect, who admitted to going there the previous night and being asked to leave, though he said he stayed all night. He confessed to taking the woman’s turtle and putting it in the river, saying that several months ago the victim told him the animal belonged in a river.
He was arrested for burglary, a felony, and placed under arrest. He was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center without bond.
n n n
A Manhattan man was charged with criminal child endangerment, failure to carry proof of insurance, and a seatbelt violation last Friday after police saw him driving erratically with his son in the car on Christmas night.
According to court records, a motorist called in a report of a reckless driver on Norris Road on Dec. 25 at about 9:23 p.m. The caller said the driver was travelling well below the speed limit and crossing the centerline and fogline. The reporting party also stated having seen the driver go into a gas station and purchase alcohol.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper saw the vehicle traveling 35 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, braking for no reason, and swerving in its lane on US-191. The driver then abruptly pulled over on the side of the road and came to a stop. Police turned on their lights and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver pulled back on the highway, nearly colliding with another car, before pulling over once more.
The trooper saw that the driver had bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage. He also noticed an empty beer can by on the driver’s side floor and vomit in his seat. The man’s 11-year-old son was sitting in the front passenger seat.
There was a strong language barrier between Montana Highway Patrol and the driver, so a deputy sheriff arrived on the scene to translate and interview the suspect. After speaking with the 32-year-old man, the deputy learned the pair was traveling from their home to Big Sky.
The man performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and the voluntary breath sample he gave registered a 0.234 blood alcohol concentration. A blood sample was taken.
The man was booked into the Gallatin Detention Center and held without bond.
n n n
A Belgrade man was charged with partner assault on Saturday after a verbal and physical altercation with an ex-girlfriend outside a gas station.
According to court records, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a physical domestic violence report around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Amsterdam Town Pump. Witnesses said the victim pulled into the business on the north side of the building and went into the store, after which the suspect moved his car from where he had parked on the south side of the building until he was directly next to the woman’s car. Witnesses stated he appeared “agitated” and they believed he was waiting for the victim.
When the woman exited the store, the man confronted her and they got into an argument. She told deputies he tried to take away her cell phone and car keys, then managed to take her phone and physically restrain her by wrapping his arms around her. She went back into the store and asked staff to call law enforcement.
The woman was physically upset while speaking to officers and one of her fingers was bleeding. She said the injury was caused by the man, her ex-boyfriend, and that she was scared he was going to become even more violent with her.
The 26-year-old man was placed under arrest and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged and held without bond. He was also served with a 72-hour no contact order.
n n n
A Belgrade man was arrested for partner or family member assault Tuesday after he allegedly bit his live-in girlfriend during an argument.
According to court records, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Tuesday afternoon at a Frank Road residence. The caller said he was in an argument with his girlfriend and the altercation had become physical.
When the deputy arrived, the woman was in her neighbor’s yard with her children. She told the deputy her boyfriend had been drinking earlier in the day and had become aggressive. She said he told her she had to get out of the house they have been living in together, and that when she pleaded with him not to kick her out, he bit her on the arm. The outline of a bite mark was visible on the woman’s upper arm, according to the report.
A deputy next spoke to the 39-year-old man, who said he and his girlfriend had been drinking all day and he fell asleep. He said when he woke up, his girlfriend as threatening to take his house from him after he is evicted. He admitted to police that he retaliated by biting her. He also said that at no point during the argument did the woman threaten him or become violent.
The man was placed under arrest, booked for partner assault and served with a no contact order. He was held without bond at the Gallatin County Detention Center.