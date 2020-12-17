On Monday, a Belgrade woman was arrested for her fourth DUI after she was pulled over for driving poorly in Bozeman.
According to court records, a police officer saw a 2009 Toyota Corolla merge lanes and turn erratically at the intersection of North 19th Avenue and Oak Street in Bozeman Monday night.
He pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the driver, 58-year-old Pamela Vining. During their conversation, the officer noticed Vining’s eyes were glassy, her speech was slurred, and her breath smelled like an alcoholic beverage. She later admitted to police that she had two vodka drinks earlier that night.
Vining performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and the voluntary breath sample she provided registered a 0.24 blood alcohol concentration. She was placed under arrest and taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where she charged and held without bond.
A Gallatin Gateway man was charged with a seatbelt violation, driving while license suspended, failing to give notice of an accident by quickest means, leaving the scene of an accident and for his fourth DUI after he abandoned his vehicle following a wreck.
On Monday, Joseph Davis ran his car off the right side of the interstate, where it rolled onto the railroad tracks, according to court documents. He unsuccessfully attempted to board a passing train after the incident, and ultimately hitchhiked to a motel in Livingston.
Davis was located by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper at the motel and admitted to driving the car. He also confessed he consumed alcohol prior to the accident, after initially claiming that he had taken the drink afterwards. The trooper noticed the 28-year-old’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, and there was an odor of alcoholic beverage coming from him.
Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted and he was placed under arrest. Davis was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, and held without bond.
A Belgrade man was charged Dec. 10 for his alleged role in a November car theft.
According to court records, plice responded to a stolen car report on the corner of Sunburst Drive and Woodbine Place in Belgrade on Nov. 26. The victim stated that he lent his car to a relative and co-worker six hours earlier, but the man had not returned. The vehicle owner said he hired his cousin to work on a construction project with him and the two had gone into Bozeman for supplies. While on their way back to work, the man asked the victim if he would drive him to Helena that night to see his girlfriend, but the victim declined.
After arriving on the job site, the man claimed he was missing $100, which he believed he lost at the store. The car owner then gave the suspect his permission to leave and use the vehicle to go to the store to search for the lost money, but the man did not return. Helena police searched for the defendant at his girlfriend’s home in Helena, but did not locate him.
The next day, the victim informed police he had spoken with his cousin, who initially denied having the car. He admitted to having the keys, but said he left the car in Gallatin County, but police did not find it when they searched the area.
On Nov. 29 the suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Helena, and Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies questioned the 29-year-old man about the missing car on Dec. 10. He stated he did not want to speak with officers, and said he had permission to use the car.
The man was arrested for vehicle theft and held without bond. As of Dec. 10, police still had not located the car.
On Tuesday, a Three Forks man was charged with his third DUI and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia following a hit and run incident.
Shortly after 7 p.m., Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a blue GMC struck a light pole on the corner of Cedar Street and Main Street then continued to drive away with only three tires, according to court records. The deputies located the vehicle stopped in the middle of Cedar Street with the driver outside investigating the damage.
The 51-year-old driver nearly fell over when a deputy approached him. The deputy detected a strong alcoholic odor coming from the man and noticed that his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. A pat search of the driver revealed a small glass pipe and a clear bag containing a leafy substance in his jacket packet, which police suspected was marijuana.
The man refused field sobriety tests with the suspect, stating he had a health issue that prevented him from comfortably completing the tests. He also refused to give a breath sample.
Police placed the man under arrest and obtained a blood warrant from a judge. He was taken to the hospital, where they drew a blood sample for testing. The man was then transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center where he was charged and held on $3,170 bond. A records check revealed he had been convicted of DUI on two prior occasions in 2017.