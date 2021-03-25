Mitchell Curtis Johnson, 58, of Gallatin Gateway, was arrested March 18 and charged with felony DUI, seventh offense, and driving with an expired vehicle registration.
According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, a trooper was traveling westbound on Huffine Lane and stopped to check out a Chevy Suburban with no license plates that appeared to be abandoned on the eastbound shoulder.
A man in the driver’s seat appeared to be passed out; there was a six-pack of beer on the seat. The driver said he was on his way home, to Gallatin Gateway, although his car was pointed in the wrong direction. The driver blew a 0.176 percent on a breathalyzer test.
His driving history showed DUIs in 1989,1993,1996,1997, 2010, and 2011 in Montana, California and Washington.
A Manhattan woman, 52, was stopped by the Montana Highway Patrol last Thursday morning and charged with fourth offense driving with no insurance and second offense for driving with a revoked or suspended driver’s license. Her insurance expired in 2016.
Rodney Edgar Branch, 31 of Gallatin Gateway, was arrested Monday for felony drug possession after a probation officer located meth in his Belgrade motel room. He is being held without bond in the county jail.
A 29-year-old Big Sky man was arrested after being found passed out in his car Monday near the 191 Cafe in the Gallatin Canyon. He was booked for second offense DUI.
A Florida man, 46, was arrested and charged with first offense DUI after a Montana Highway Patrolman answered a “rolling domestic violence” 911 call and pinged his girlfriend’s cellphone.
At the time of the call, the pair was near Reese Creek and Hamilton roads, and were stopped at Springhill and Baseline roads. The defendant refused a breathalyzer test and had his Florida driver’s license seized.