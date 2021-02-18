A Belgrade man was charged Friday with twice violating a no contact order after repeatedly calling a woman and leaving voice mail messages for her.
According to court records, a Gallatin County’s sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Baldy Mountain Lane to investigate a report of a court order violation. A caller stated she currently had a contact order against a man, but that he was continuously calling her and had left a voice mail telling her he loved her and asking her to call him. She explained he had done the same thing the week prior, but deputies had been unable to locate him. She told the officer where the man lives and works.
The deputy requested that night shift patrol deputies attempt to find the man that night and also meet with the woman in person to collect evidence of the voice mail. Deputies were unable to locate the man but they did meet with the woman and obtain a recording of the voice mail message. During the meeting, the woman said she recognized the voice on the recording to be that of the party prohibited from contacting her. She also said the man had followed her to work the previous day.
Early the next morning, another deputy was dispatched to investigate yet another call from the same individual. The woman said the man contacted her that morning and left her two more voice mails, again stating that he still loved her and wanted her to call him.
The deputy traveled to the man’s workplace and met with him. He asked the 26-year-old when he last contacted the woman. The man responded that he hadn’t contacted her for approximately one week. He also denied leaving her a voice mail that morning.
The man was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was issued an additional citation for contacting the woman while an active no contact order was in the place. He was held without bond.
A Belgrade man was charged with two counts of strangulation of a partner or family member last Thursday after reportedly attacking his wife in their home.
On Feb. 11, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a 911 domestic disturbance call at a residence on West Shore Drive, according to court documents. The caller stated her husband was choking her and had cut himself and she was screaming when the line disconnected.
When the deputy arrived at the scene, Belgrade police officers already had secured the husband in the home and asked that he receive a medical evaluation for injury on his left arm.
The deputy spoke with the woman, who was shaking, out of breath and crying. She said that when she came home that evening, she grabbed a glass bowl of chicken casserole from the kitchen and went into the bedroom, where her husband was on the bed watching television. She sat down next to him and he began insulting her. He then hit the glass bowl of food out of her hands, breaking it against the wall. He grabbed a piece of the glass and made a cut on his left forearm, threatening that he would get her put in a mental hospital.
The woman said she ran away from him into the kitchen, and he ran towards her, throwing the glass bowl at her. He grabbed her and pushed her back against the kitchen island and began to strangle her for approximately 30 seconds. She stated that she could not breathe and “thought he was going to kill me.” While strangling her, she said he wiped the blood from his left forearm all over her sweatshirt and face.
She told the officer that she then ran toward the garage door, but her husband came after her, shut the door and slammed her against the wall. She said he strangled her again for what she believed was about one minute, causing her to nearly pass out.
The deputy noticed that the woman had fresh red marks around her throat and that there was blood on the left side of the door. Deputies also found the woman’s bloody sweatshirt.
The husband was taken to the hospital to have his injuries evaluated. He was then transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond.
A 36-year-old Helena man was charged with his fourth DUI over the weekend after being pulled over for reckless driving in Belgrade.
According to court documents, on Saturday at about 10:40 p.m. a Belgrade police officer saw a Toyota Camry fail to stop at a stop sign and turn north into 9th Street from Central Avenue, sliding sideways into the opposing lane and nearly striking vehicles that were parked on the side of the street. As he followed the vehicle, the officer noticed it was the same car he had seen weaving from side to side on Jackrabbit Lane earlier that night.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and approached the driver, Samuel Cole. He noted that Cole’s eyes were watery and he smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle. He also saw numerous open beer bottles in the car. Cole initially denied that he had been drinking alcohol, but then admitted to having consumed one beer earlier.
The police officer contacted the on-call officer for Probation and Parole after determining that Cole was currently on parole. At the parole officer’s request, the police officer obtained a breath sample from Cole that measured his breath alcohol content as .155 percent. Per the Probation and Parole officer’s instructions, the policeman arrested Cole for violating his parole and transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center.
The officer continued his DUI investigation at the jail by administering field sobriety tests, on which Cole performed poorly. A second breath sample taken at the jail measured Cole’s breath alcohol content as .136 percent. Cole was charged with his fourth DUI, a felony, and held at the detention center without bond.
A Gallatin Gateway woman was charged Saturday with criminal mischief for causing damage to a holding cell window at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
On Saturday at 6:05 p.m., a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a criminal mischief call from the jail. Upon arriving there, the deputy spoke with an officer who informed him an inmate had broken a holding cell window and caused it to spider web crack. The deputy also spoke with a maintenance employee, who told him the cost to repair the window was approximately $500 for parts, plus two hours labor.
Based on the evidence, the officer charged the 37-year-old woman with criminal mischief amounting to less than $1,500. She was held on a $585 bond.
A Three Forks man was charged with partner assault on Monday following a domestic disturbance incident.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic disturbance report at a Three Forks gas station on Monday. The woman who had called for assisted said she was at her ex-boyfriend’s residence earlier in the evening where the two had been verbally arguing. She said she slapped him for making a derogatory slur, and he responded by hitting her in the face and pushing her into a wall, causing her to hit her head. Knowing that the man had a history of battery, she said, she went into the bedroom and picked up a knife that was in its sheath, though she did not remove the weapon from the sheath or make any threatening gestures with it. She said that when the man saw her with the knife, he tackled her and took it from her. He forcefully escorted her outside and threw her belongings out with her.
After speaking with the woman, the deputy went to the East Main Street residence where the man lives. He spoke with the 20-year-old man, who confirmed the woman’s statement, though he claimed he hit her in self-defense.
The man was placed under arrest for the assault and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond. A 72-hour no contact order was issued.
A Dickinson, N.D., man was arrested on Tuesday for his third DUI and driving with a suspended license after a deputy observed him driving carelessly in Four Corners.
According to court records, on Tuesday at about 8:28 p.m. a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle pull in front of a semi pulling a trailer on Jackrabbit Lane near Shedhorn Drive, forcing the semi driver to quickly apply his brakes in order to avoid a crash. Given the icy road and traffic conditions, the deputy attempted to catch up with the vehicle he deemed at fault, determining that it was traveling 67 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver and his passenger. As they spoke, the officer noticed the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from inside the car and saw that the driver kept his head tilted down so the deputy could not see his eyes. Eventually the man raised his head, and the officer observed his eyes were red and watery. When asked, the man said he had not been drinking. He agreed to take standardized field sobriety tests, on which he performed poorly. He refused to provide a breath sample.
The deputy also learned that the man had a suspended driver’s license and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant for the same offense.
The officer placed the man under arrest and transported him to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged. His bond was set at a combined total of $3,155. He also was issued a citation for careless driving but was not held for that offense.