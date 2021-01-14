A Belgrade woman was arrested for partner assault Saturday after reportedly attempting to harm her ex-boyfriend during an argument.
According to court documents, at 7:47 p.m. on Saturday, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance report at a home on Airport Road. The caller stated he did not feel safe having his ex-girlfriend in the house with him and his children because of her recent behavior.
The man told police that the pair were going through a break-up when a verbal argument started in the garage. The woman reportedly believed the man was cheating on her and wanted to check his phone. He said that when he refused, she threw the phone across the garage multiple times. Afterwards, they went into the house and continued to argue. When the victim sat down by the fireplace, he said, the woman “charged” at him, intending to strike. When he got up to run away, she grabbed hold of his sweatshirt, tearing it at the sleeve. The man said the woman did not hit him, but “swung and missed.”
In a separate interview with deputies, the 49-year-old woman said she never touched the man, and his sweatshirt was already torn. Upon further questioning, she said, “I lunged at him, he got up real quick.” She continued to deny that any further altercations took place.
The woman was charged with partner assault, issued a 72-hour no contact order, and held without bond at Gallatin County Detention Center.
•••
A Gallatin Gateway man was charged Sunday with his fifth DUI after police observed him driving erratically in Bozeman.
On Sunday evening, a Bozeman police officer on patrol officer noticed a white Ford pickup making a wide turn onto West Main Street, according to court documents. The officer followed the vehicle onto South 19th and saw the driver of the pickup strike a median and swerve because he was unable to stay in a single lane. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating the patrol car’s lights and siren, but the driver continued driving south on 19th, west on Garfield, then south on Research Drive before he finally pulled over.
The vehicle’s driver, 40-year-old Joseph Laflamme, staggered while trying to walk. Officers also noticed that he appeared disheveled, his speech was slurred and garbled, and there was an overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him.
Laflamme refused to participate in standardized field sobriety tests or discuss the incident. After being placed under arrest, he initially agreed to provide a blood sample but changed his mind at the hospital. A warrant was granted for his blood drawn by hospital staff.
Laflamme was taken to the Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, fifth offense. A records check revealed he had four prior DUI convictions. He was held without bond.
•••
A Belgrade man was charged with stalking and aggravated burglary for trespassing at a woman’s residence with a weapon.
At 3:27 a.m., Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Casey’s Corner in Gallatin Gateway in response to a call about an incident that occurred at a home on Gallatin Road, court records state.
The woman said she awoke that night to her back door being opened. She saw the man standing in the doorway to her bedroom, the he brandished a knife and said, “I’ve got something for you.” The woman said she was scared for her life. She also said her doors were locked, so she believed the man had a key to her residence.
A deputy was able to locate and speak with the man, who admitted to going to the home that home evening even though he’d been instructed by the court to not be within 300 feet of her residence.
The 44-year-old man was placed under arrest and held without bond.
Authorities have fielded multiple reports about the man trespassing at the woman’s home and tampering with her vehicle in the last few weeks. On Dec. 23, the man was charged with burglary for stealing the woman’s pet turtle.
•••
On Saturday, a Bozeman man was charged with criminal endangerment for reckless driving after fleeing from a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy.
According to court documents, shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a deputy on patrol on Harper Puckett Road, north of East Cameron Bridge Road, saw a blue Subaru WRX pull out from behind the radio tower at the end of the road. The officer knew the area was frequently used for drug consumption and distribution, so he activated his emergency lights to stop the vehicle after it passed him.
The driver of the car immediately sped up to approximately 70 miles per hour, more than 30 miles over the speed limit. The driver slowed the Subaru down multiple times and turned its blinker on, leading the deputy to believe he was pulling over before he increased speed again.
The Subaru sped through the intersection of East Valley Center Road, narrowly missing colliding with a vehicle that was traveling westbound on the road. The deputy concluded that if there had been a crash it would have mostly likely caused severe injury or death to the occupants of both vehicles.
The officer lost sight of the vehicle as it neared the intersection, but located the Subaru parked in front of a residence at Hidden Valley Trailer Court. The driver of the vehicle approached the deputy with his hands up.
The man said he and his friends were smoking marijuana behind the tower when he saw his patrol vehicle approaching. His friends told him to run and he did so, but he said he regretted his actions. He acknowledged he was driving extremely fast and nearly struck a vehicle. He said he felt he made the decision because he was not in the right mindset due to marijuana consumption.
Deputies spoke with the man’s friends who were also in the car. They said they didn’t know why he fled or had behaved that way.
He was transported to Gallatin County Detention Center and held without bond.