In the early morning hours of Dec. 16, a Belgrade woman was charged with assault on a peace officer.
The 37-year-old was being brought into the Gallatin County Detention Center last week after being arrested on separate charges, according to court records. She was seen on camera kicking one of the detention officers in the groin while he and other officers were attempting to remove her from the vehicle. The injured officer then forced her to the floor, where she landed on her face and injured her lip.
She was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
A Gallatin County deputy arrested her for the assault and she was held without bond
A Colorado man was charged with criminal endangerment after he led officers on a high-speed chase Dec. 17 before crashing his vehicle and fleeing on foot.
According to court reports, police responded Thursday evening to a call about a domestic disturbance in the parking lot of a gas station located on Jackrabbit Lane in Belgrade. The caller stated that a man and woman in a white car were fighting and slapping each other.
When the officer arrived at the scene, he saw a white car matching the caller’s description being driven in the lot by a man. He turned on his emergency lights to get the driver to pull over, but the driver ignored him and proceeded to Madison Avenue. The officer followed the vehicle and turned his sirens on.
The driver accelerated and hit a traffic island while turning onto Jackrabbit Lane. He nearly collided with two vehicles, forcing one off the road, and sped through two red lights. Heading south he began to lose control of his car and struck a stop sign and large ditch. He made his way back to the roadway, but then abandoned his damaged vehicle in the center of the road. The man continued to flee officers on foot before being found hiding in a stack of tires behind the Chalet Market.
He was placed under arrest and transported to Gallatin County Detention Center, where he was held without bond. The arresting officer stated that “the defendant engaged in conduct that created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to multiple motorists.”