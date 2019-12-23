Gallatin County District Judge John Brown wanted to know if it felt like Christmas at home for a treatment court participant.
“I put a tree up, that’s about it,” the participant said.
Brown had a version of this conversation with 18 people Friday, all part of the Gallatin County Treatment Court program’s annual Christmas celebration. The 18-month program is an alternative sentencing for adult offenders whose crimes were motivated by substance abuse.
Participants are required to stay sober, attend treatment and support meetings and meet with Judge Brown every two weeks, among other requirements. A team that includes a prosecutor, a defense attorney, a mental health coordinator, case managers and more oversee the cases and help the participants stay on track.
On Friday, Brown took a few minutes with each person to find out how they were doing, what plans they had for the holidays and, for some, why they hadn’t completed community service.
After they were done taking care of business, the participants were allowed to grab Christmas gifts from tables where prosecutors and defendants typically sit in the courtroom. On the other side of the room, in front of a jury box, program coordinators set up a table with cookies, pies and cake for the participants.
At least two of the participants were given tokens for reaching sobriety milestones — one man was sober for one month, another man was sober for six months.
Retired district judge Mike Salvagni, who helped start the treatment program, attended the Christmas celebration, and jokingly said he had to sacrifice not watching the Price is Right to be there. He said he was proud of the participants for keeping up with the program.
“Don’t take this for granted,” Salvagni told the participants.
Judge Brown thanked Salvagni for attending and the Friends of the Treatment Court, a group that gives support to the program, for the gifts and all the baked goods.