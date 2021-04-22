A local man who made the news last week for threatening his neighbors with a rifle will appear for hearing in Justice Court on April 30 regarding a pending felony assault with a rifle charge.
John Francis Skipper, of the 5600 block of Foster Lane, Belgrade, apparently was irritated when a neighbor confronted him for hitting another neighbor’s mailbox.
There was some initial confusion over the first reports of Skipper’s address. He has a Belgrade ZIP code, but lives outside the city limits some two miles south of the Springhill Church and just east of the Saddleback in an area old-time residents know as the Decker District.
According to court documents, a Gallatin County deputy responded April 15 at 4 p.m. to a report of a man in body armor aiming a rifle at a neighbor. Dispatchers received multiple calls concerning Skipper, who was witnessed driving a dark SUV and backing into his neighbor’s mailbox.
The first neighbor is reported to have stopped her car and confronted Skipper for running over the mailbox, but his response was to “yell curse words at her in return.” She saw him reach towards a rifle case in his car. She reported that as she drove away, she saw him, in her rear view mirror, raise the rifle and point it at her.
She then warned other approaching neighbors to steer clear of the area because Skipper had a gun. The report says Skipper told another neighbor he just had the rifle over his shoulder.
He was arrested for felony assault with a rifle and held without bond at the county jail.
He was later released on his own recognizance and ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. His April 30 preliminary hearing will deal with whether the felony charge is transferred to District Court.