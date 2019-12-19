A man pleaded not guilty Monday to charges that accuse him of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed his truck in Bozeman and killed his passenger.
Michael Jon Fragiacomo, 48, is charged with felony vehicular homicide in the death of 36-year-old Stacey Lamb, of Belgrade. He appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Rienne McElyea.
Fragiacomo has posted $25,000 bail and was released after the hearing.
If convicted, Fragiacomo could face up to 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.
In January, Fragiacomo rolled his truck off Interstate 90 near North Seventh Avenue. Officers found Lamb dead in the passenger seat, according to charging documents.
A Montana Highway Patrol trooper found that Fragiacomo caused his truck to spin when he overcorrected, according to court documents. The truck hit a post and flew into a power pole before coming to rest on its passenger side.
Fragiacomo was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for minor injuries.
Blood samples taken at the hospital and a Montana Crime Lab toxicology report showed that Fragiacomo had cocaine in his blood. They also indicated he had a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit of 0.08%.
Fragiacomo’s appearance Monday in court comes after he fled from Montana and law enforcement officers were unable to find him.
Bertie Lau, MHP trooper who investigated the incident, testified that Fragiacomo’s roommate told investigators that Fragiacomo left to stay with his brother in California about a month after the fatal wreck. When officers there went to find him, she said, Fragiacomo’s brother told them that he was hiking the Pacific Crest Trail.
“And that when he was done with that, (Fragiacomo) would return to face charges,” Lau said.
Before he left for California, she said, Fragiamco picked up his last check and told his boss “he was in trouble.” Lau said law enforcement found Fragiacomo in November in South Jordan, Utah.
Prosecutor Erin Murphy used Lau’s statements to try to convince Judge McElyea to set bail at $100,000 for Fragiacomo so he would be booked into jail. She said the victim’s family has been waiting for Fragiacomo to reappear in Montana.
“They have been denied closure — have been denied justice — for the loss of their family member by this defendant fleeing the state of Montana in order to go hike the Pacific Crest Trail,” Murphy said.
Ben Refling, Fragiacomo’s attorney, said the judge had determined that $25,000 was an appropriate amount for the offense and asked to continue that amount. He said Fragiacomo’s appearance in court was proof that it was enough.
Judge McElyea, who initially set the bail in a warrant for Fragiacomo’s arrest, said she was concerned because of Fragiacomo’s reaction to the allegations and him leaving the state. However, she acknowledged that he was in court after being served the warrant and decided to keep bail at $25,000.
McElyea cautioned Fragiacomo on what could happen if he missed a court date.
“If you’re not doing what you’re supposed to do, you could expect a pretty hefty increase into the amount of bail conditions,” she said.