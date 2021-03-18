Manhattan Police Chief Dennis Hengel wasted no time extending a job offer after the Town Council last week authorized him to hire a fifth officer, thereby growing the town’s police force by 25 percent.
Hengel told the Belgrade News that Manhattan resident and current county Detention Officer Dylan Lynch will join the force as early as April 8, pending a successful background check.
Once Lynch is on board, the department will number five officers (including Hengel) to handle a workload that has tripled in the past 10 years. Though it now handles more than 3,000 calls a year, the department is so short-staffed that it is unable to keep an officer on patrol 24/7. That means someone with the ability to respond to a call within 10 minutes always needs to be available in the early morning hours between 3 and 7 a.m.
Staffing issues are exacerbated when someone is ill, in quarantine or in training. All factors combined make it very difficult for officers to schedule any consecutive days of vacation, leaning to burnout and attrition, Hengel said.
In his appeal to the council last week, he said the vacation issue is often mentioned during exit interviews with departing officers.
“When asked why they leave, they say they can’t plan a vacation and they’re on call,” Hengel said.
“We need an additional officer,” he added. “We need six – I’m asking for one more for five.”
Council members expressed concerns about authorizing a new position before the next budget process is underway. But Town Clerk/Treasurer Pam Humphries said there are enough funds available in the budget to cover the position for the rest of the current fiscal year, and added she expects the future costs likely will be offset by increased revenues from the town’s growing tax base.
“Just like every year, we budget one year at a time,” Humphries said. “That’s all we can do.”
In the 10 years he has been chief, Hengel said the nature of the Manhattan Police Department’s work has changed tremendously.
“Manhattan is no longer a small town that is isolated from the rest of the valley,” he said. “We have the same (criminal) activities as Bozeman and Belgrade, just with less frequency.”
But despite the bigger-city problems creeping in, Hengel said Manhattan’s law enforcement officers still represent the “face of the town.” He said Lynch has the personality and skills that make him a for a small-town department.
“When you work in a small town, it’s a different type of policing activity and you’re really service-oriented,” Hengel said. “Your get to know almost every person in town and they get to know you.
“On any shift, you’re normally by yourself until backup arrives,” he added. “They (officers) need good verbal communications skills to be able to de-escalate a situation, and Dylan has those.”
Hengel said he appreciates the Town Council’s continued support of the department.
“We’re excited and pleased that we’ll have another officer,” he said.