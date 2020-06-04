Two new graduates of Belgrade High School have been named winners in the Montana Wilderness Association essay contest sponsored by the MWA Madison Gallatin chapter.
Jessica Burnette won a Major Award with a $500 prize. Shaman Christie received the Merit Award with a $200 prize. Both students received free one-year memberships to the Montana Wilderness Association, whose mission is “to work with communities to protect Montana’s wilderness heritage, quiet beauty, and outdoor traditions, now and for future generations.”
Four BHS seniors opted to enter the contest in lieu of a final project for their senior English class taught by Jimmy Lewis.
“As a teacher, my goal is to make whatever they’re doing relevant outside the classroom,” Lewis said in explaining why he offered the essay option after schools shut down this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lewis said the essay prompt required students to examine the 1964 Wilderness Act both from social and political as well as personal perspectives.
Jeanette Hall, MWA board member and a member of the essay committee, said the winners from Belgrade ably conveyed their love and personal appreciation for wilderness in their essays. Burnette wrote: “ … if we give up wilderness and nature for our own expansion and economic growth, our collective spirit will be at risk of decay. This is an unacceptable outcome. That is why I am adamant about protecting designated wilderness lands and want to encourage others in my generation to feel the same way.”
This is the first year the Madison Gallatin chapter has sponsored the contest, which was offered to seniors at Belgrade and Bozeman high schools. Hall said the chapter hopes to offer the contest again next year, and may open it to students at other high schools.