Middle schoolers aren’t known for their enjoyment of writing essays, Belgrade Middle School principal Julie Mickolio admits, but she says that makes the accomplishment of students who chose to participate in the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States’ Patriot’s Pen essay contest all the more impressive.
“For them to initiate writing (...) that indicates to me those girls will step up and do more,” she said of Gabriele Wells and Lilian Tirrell, BMS students who were awarded $300 and $100 scholarship prizes respectively this year.
The contest is an annual, national event sponsored by the VFW to encourages students to engage with patriotic topics. Scholarship prizes are awarded for the 300- to 400-word essays, provided by local VFW posts. The theme of this year’s essay was, “What Does Patriotism Mean to Me?” This is the second year that Belgrade Middle School students participated in the contest.
Jim Matter Jr., VFW Post #12112 adjutant/quartermaster, said he reached out to seventh-grade English teacher Krystal Wertman to help get the word out to any interested students. Megan DeBuse judged the essays.
Matter said that the contest allows participants to reflect on their belief system and role as an American.
“It encourages initiative among the students to think about citizenship and patriotism.” he said.
Although only a couple of middle schoolers entered the local contest, both Matter and Mickolio said they were impressed with the quality of writing they demonstrated.
“It’s amazing these middle schoolers how thoughtful and in depth they can be,” Mickolio said.
Matter hopes to present the winners with plaques at a future school board meeting.
The VFW is happy to support students and get involved, Matter said. In addition to scholarship and essay contests for both middle schoolers and high schoolers, the post also supports the school district flag ceremonies and has been with flagpole and Veterans Day assemblies.
“We take a lot of pride in our outreach to the school because they are our future,” he said.
Mickolio said opportunities like the contest provide students an invaluable chance to engage with something outside of their traditional courses and everyday experiences.
“I just think it’s great. Any kind of outreach, anything they can be interested in, is always the goal of middle school,” she said.