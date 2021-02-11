The Belgrade School Board on Monday passed a formal resolution to open its third elementary school in the fall, mere minutes after reviewing recommendations for attendance boundaries that will change when the new Story Creek Elementary opens its doors in August.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders shared two maps showing possible attendance boundaries for Story Creek and the district’s other elementary schools, Saddle Peak and Ridge View. The two recommendations were prepared by a committee that has spent months evaluating a number of factors to “keep things as equitable as possible for all the elementary schools,” Saunders said.
Among the elements the committee considered were trends in community growth, including the population generated by the Prescott Ranch subdivision being built near the new school; keeping neighborhoods together, so that students who live near one another will attend the same schools; avoiding the creation of “attendance islands”; and student demographics with regard to free and reduced lunch.
Saunders said public comment will be solicited before attendance boundaries are finally decided. Prior to then, the district will publish maps in the newspaper, on its website and on social media. A public meeting will be held, probably before the next board meeting on March 8.
Boundary Proposal No. 1
Ridge View Elementary – Boundary would stay the same, attended by students living south of Thorpe and West of Jackrabbit.
Story Creek Elementary – Boundary would include the area west of Jackrabbit Lane between 8th Street and Cheery Drive; the area south of Cheery to Happy Street, and west of Happy to Cruiser Lane; and north of Cruiser to Weaver and west of Dry Creek between Cruiser and Weaver. All students living in the Ryen Glen and Meadowlark subdivisions would attend Story Creek.
Saddle Peak Elementary – The school’s boundary would roughly encompass the areas north of Weaver and east of Swamp, east of Dry Creek (excluding Ryen Glen and Meadowlark subdivisions), and east of Happy between Cruiser and Cheery east of 8th Street.
Boundary Proposal No. 2
Ridge View Elementary – Boundary would stay the same, attended by students living south of Thorpe and West of Jackrabbit.
Story Creek Elementary – Boundary would include the area north of Thorpe Road and all of 8th Street, extending west to where 8th intersects with Jackrabbit Lane south of Westwood Circle to Cruiser. It also would include the area north of Cruiser to Weaver and west of Dry Creek and Swamp roads. All students living in the Ryen Glen and Meadowlark subdivisions would attend Story Creek.
Saddle Peak Elementary – Boundary would include areas east of 8th street to Jackrabbit, all of Westwood Circle to Cruiser, east of Dry Creek, north of Weaver, east of Happy, and east of Jackrabbit, not including Ryen Glen and Meadowlark subdivisions.