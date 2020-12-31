Manhattan schools, closed to students for the pandemic last March, reopened for in-person learning in the fall under a new superintendent. Tiger seniors were able to assemble in the high school varsity gym for a graduation ceremony on May 31.
In May, voters narrowly approved a $192,810 general fund operations levy for the elementary district by a margin of 52 to 49 percent but rejected a $146,286 operations levy for the high school district by a much wider margin (45 percent to 55 percent).
Brian Ayers, a longtime Manhattan resident, was hired to succeed interim Superintendent Jeff Blessum, who had served the district on an interim basis after the abrupt resignation of Superintendent Scott Chauvet in June 2019. Ayers previously worked as principal of Chief Joseph Middle School in Bozeman.