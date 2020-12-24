As the head of Belgrade High School’s Math Department, Erin Nolte’s specialty isn’t necessarily writing. So the 12-page paper required by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards to become a board certified teacher posed a particular challenge for her.
“Twelve pages is hard to come by when you’re a math teacher, I’ll tell you that much,” Nolte said.
The certification process takes applicants two years, and – in addition to the writing – involves taking a test in their chosen certificate area, collecting data, providing work samples and capturing video recordings of themselves teaching students.
Nolte, along with Belgrade High School science teachers Rachel White (chemistry), Brianna James (earth science) and Katie Capp (biology) learned earlier this month that they had officially earned their board certification.
Each says she saw pursuing the certification as the next professional step for them and as a way to grow even more as a teacher. Collectively\ they decided it was a challenge they wanted to embark on together.
“All four of us decided that if we were going to do it we should do it together to have that built-in support.” Capp said. “To just have that daily or weekly check-in ... really kept the long process going.”
According to the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards website, 218 Montana teachers have achieved National Board Certification, and Belgrade High School is now home to five of those educators (math teacher Denise Maczewski previously earned her certification). Belgrade High Principal Shanna Smith says she couldn’t be more proud of the achievement.
“There’s nothing greater than what these four have done, Denise included, becoming board certified. It’s such an accomplishment,” Smith said.
Smith said the teachers’ involvement in the program ultimately will benefit their students as they bring their experiences back to the classroom.
“The process itself is going to make them more aware of what best practices are and make them challenge students on a greater level,” she said.
James said she already can see the positive impact earning the certification has had on her as a teacher.
“I think it’s made me more reflective,” James said. “I’m better at looking at what worked, what didn’t work (and) how to do it better the next time.”
After more than a year of work and months of waiting for their paperwork and submissions to be graded, all four individuals said they felt excited, relieved and had a sense of accomplishment when they finally learned this month they had passed and were now board certified in their various subjects.
“I felt vindicated. I worked really hard,” White said. “It felt well-earned. It was gratifying to make the standard and certify.”
Smith said that she, the school board and the district are all impressed by the dedication these teachers have shown in earning this certification. The four were publicly recognized at the Belgrade School Board meeting last week.
“It stands for something greater than a piece of paper, and we support them and want to honor their accomplishments,” Smith said.