A number of universities have notified the Belgrade News of local students who earned places on their respective institutions’ honor rolls or dean’s lists for fall semester 2020. They are:
Whitworth University
Khaila Rollins, Belgrade
University of Utah Dean’s List
Brooklyn Bradbury, Belgrade
Riley Becker, Gallatin Gateway
Oregon State University
Ivy K. Chase, Belgrade
University of Montana Western
Jodi Cameron, Belgrade
Pralie Duffin, Belgrade
Faith Eastwood, Belgrade
Amanda Horn, Belgrade
John Mears, Belgrade
Trey Mounts, Belgrade