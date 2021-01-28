A number of universities have notified the Belgrade News of local students who earned places on their respective institutions’ honor rolls or dean’s lists for fall semester 2020. They are:

Whitworth University

Khaila Rollins, Belgrade

University of Utah Dean’s List

Brooklyn Bradbury, Belgrade

Riley Becker, Gallatin Gateway

Oregon State University

Ivy K. Chase, Belgrade

University of Montana Western

Jodi Cameron, Belgrade

Pralie Duffin, Belgrade

Faith Eastwood, Belgrade

Amanda Horn, Belgrade

John Mears, Belgrade

Trey Mounts, Belgrade

