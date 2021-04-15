Ballots will be arriving in mailboxes any day for school district elections across the west valley. Depending on where you live, these are the issues and candidates for you to consider.
School boards: In addition to the candidates profiled on this page, Three Forks, Gallatin Gateway, Amsterdam and Willow Creek districts have open seats on their boards; however, there are not enough candidates for those races to be contested.
n Incumbents Mathew Marx and Robert Buchholz will retain their seats in Three Forks.
n Aaron Schwieterman and Carissa Paulson filed for the two open seats in Gallatin Gateway.
n Brandon Bailey, Alana Edwards and Todd Graham will fill the three open board seats in Amsterdam.
n Incumbents Kris Skolrud and Chelsey Petz will fill the open seats in Willow Creek.
Belgrade levy requests
Belgrade schools are asking for a levy increase for the elementary district general fund levy of $950,000, or approximately 16.71 mills. Passage would increase the annual taxes on a home with an assessed market value of $100,000 by approximately $22.55 and on a home with an assessed market value of $200,000 by $45.11.
Belgrade voters also will be asked to increase existing levies in the elementary and high school building reserve funds. The elementary district request would increase the levy from $350,000 to $500,000 per year over 10 years, and increase the annual taxes on a home with a value of $100,000 by approximately $3.56 and home assessed at $200,000 by approximately $7.12.
The high school building reserve increase, from $150,000 to $250,000 per year over 10 years, would increase annual taxes on homes assessed at $100,000 by approximately $2.32 and homes assessed at $200,000 by approximately $4.64.
Manhattan high school levy
Voters in Manhattan will consider a request to increase the high school district operations levy by $143,673.16, or approximately 9.73 mills.
Passage of the proposal would increase annual taxes on a home with an assessed market value of $100,000 by approximately $13.14 per year and on a home with an assessed market value of $200,000 by approximately $26.28 per year.
Gallatin Gateway bond issue
Gallatin Gateway School is asking voters to approve a $7 million bond issue to design, build, remodel, renovate, equip and furnish facilities, including the original 1915 school building and all adjacent buildings. The estimated annual tax increase on a home with an assessed market value of $100,000 would be $69.94. More information is available on the district’s website.
Amsterdam
Amsterdam officials are seeking a levy increase of $20,000 per year, or approximately 3.93 mills, to support the general fund levy. Passage of the proposal is expected to increase annual taxes on a home with an assessed value of $100,000 by approximately $5.31, and on a home assessed at $200,000 by approximately $10.61.
Willow Creek
Trustees in Willow Creek are seeking a levy increase for the elementary district general fund of $27,666.55 per year, or approximately 15.28 mills. Passage would increase taxes on a home with a market value of $100,000 by approximately $20.63 and on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $41.26.