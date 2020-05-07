Belgrade schools students will continue their lessons via distant learning for the remainder of the academic year, while district administrators work on a plan to offer classes in the fall if guidelines currently recommended by health officials are not relaxed.
The Belgrade School Board voted unanimously last Thursday not to reopen schools before the end of the academic year on June 5 – a decision left to trustees by Gov. Steve Bullock, who has issued a phased-in plan for Montana businesses and other entities to resume operations after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a difficult decision for the board, but given the CDC guidelines and county health recommendations, they felt it was for the best,” said Superintendent Godfrey Saunders.
The guidelines by which district would have had to abide included providing face coverings for all staff members, requiring children to wear face masks, limiting class sizes to 10 students, and maintaining social distance between pupils. Saunders told trustees during a work session last week that he didn’t see how the district could make those accommodations before the end of the current academic year.
Administrators now will embark on a summer-long effort to prepare for the 2020-21 school year.
“We’ll have time to get the things done that we didn’t have time to complete this spring,” Saunders said.
As this academic year begins to wind down, each school in the district is making a plan for students to retrieve belongings left In their lockers prior to the shutdown, Saunders said.
In the meantime, “We’re doing our best to provide good instruction,” he said. “As always, safety of our students and our staff is paramount.”
Saunders said he is grateful for the community’s patience and understanding during the shutdown.