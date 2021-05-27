The Belgrade School Board this week approved a new pay matrix for its non-union classified employees.
District Human Resources Director John Blackman told trustees during a special meeting Tuesday that the new pay matrix condenses jobs classifications from 16 categories to nine and increases the base rate of pay by $1 in each category.
The restructuring was an attempt, in part, to bring wages in Belgrade closer to those paid for the same jobs elsewhere in the Gallatin Valley, even though Bozeman schools recently agreed to raise wages for comparable positions by 6 percent over the next two years.
“It’s pretty tough trying to keep up with the Joneses out there,” Blackman said.
Even so, Blackman is hopeful the new rates will help Belgrade attract and retain staff.
“We have a lot of turnover in classified ranks, especially secretarial,” he told trustees, adding that in an age when fast food restaurants are offering hourly wages in excess of $15, “trying to recruit folks is going to be near to impossible at $13 an hour.”
Blackman added it is ideal for employees who have held their jobs for five years to hit the median range of their respective pay grade within five years.
“Ours were hitting the median at year 12 or 13,” he said. “We’re still not there, but we’re closer with this.”
While Blackman said he would like to see the bottom starting wage in the district be $12 an hour, the new pay matrix is “a good compromise” with a starting wage in the lowest pay grade of $11.61.
Most of Tuesday's discussion concerned wages for bus drivers. Under the old matrix, introductory pay for Belgrade bus drivers was $18.58, but starting pay under the new matrix is $20.83.
The hourly compensation is only one piece of the puzzle, however. In most cases, Belgrade cannot offer bus drivers four hours of work per day, meaning that they don’t qualify for benefits.
Bozeman schools, on the other hand, contract with First Student for transportation. Starting drivers there are offered $20.25 an hour, plus a $4,000 signing bonus and guaranteed hours.
“They’re paying a little less, but they’re making guarantees,” Blackman said.
In approving the matrix, trustees reserved the right to amend the budget if necessary to comply with new state law that sets a not-to-exceed amount on transportation budgets.
Blackman told the Belgrade News the district has been advertising for a payroll employee for a year without receiving a single application under the $14/hour advertised wage. Under the new matrix, the district will offer $17 an hour for the same position.
He added that Belgrade has not experienced any difficulty attracting applicants for teaching positions but has struggled to attract and retain classified staff.
Some classified district employees, including paraprofessionals and custodians, work under union contracts unaffected by the matrix change. Classified employees who are affected by the change include secretaries, bus drivers, bus washers, cashiers, cooks, district office staff, and concessions workers.