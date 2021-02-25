As Belgrade High School students stroll rather than dance at this year’s prom, they’ll be doing so in style down a red carpet.
“The theme is Hollywood,” BHS Prom Committee Co-Chair Rebecca Vondra said. “Because they’re basically walking the red carpet, and we bought a red carpet and everything.”
As is the case for so many longstanding events and traditions over the past year, 2021’s prom night will be very different from those of the past – including the absence of the dance itself.
“Just due to COVID restrictions, we had to get creative thinking of a way to still host an event for kids,” Vondra said. “We decided to host a promenade ... We realized we just wanted to do something really well instead of watering down the prom experience for kids, and we landed on this one because we felt like we could do it excellently.”
The April 10 event will feature a decorated commons which guests can walk through and have their picture taken by a professional photographer. As a safety precaution, masks will be required, with the exception of when singles and couples are in front of the photographer. Guests also will be assigned a certain time on their tickets in order to space out attendance and prevent crowds.
Gift bags of goodies will be distributed to students, and prizes donated by local businesses will be raffled off throughout the night.
The BHS Spirit Club recently teamed with Collective: A Salon to host a prom dress exchange and donation event where students who otherwise may not be able to afford a prom dress can look for a less expensive options. Dress donations are being accepted now at the salon; a date will be set closer to prom night for students to shop and try on the dresses.
“The more dresses (donated) the better,” senior class president and prom committee member Alexa Dreyer said. “It’s a really good way to give back to the community, and we really appreciate it.”
Dreyer said when the plans were first announced, many students were disappointed that they would not be having a traditional prom experience. However, she said, given that many other schools are not having an event at all, they’re “grateful for what we have.”
“We’re looking on the bright side of the situation,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a pretty good and fun experience this year.”
Vondra said that despite the difficulties of the year, organizers felt it was important to give students a positive prom memory they can look back on.
“They still get to pick out a dress, have a date and get to hang out with their friends,” Vondra said. “Even though it’s not a dance, it’s a prom night. And we just wanted to give them that so that they would have that experience.”
The prom committee is still seeking donations of gift cards, gift baskets, larger one-time prizes, gas cards and monetary contributions from local businesses and individuals to give away to students on the night of the promenade. Anyone interested in making a contribution can reach out to BHS Prom Committee Co-Chair Annie Murphy at amurphy@bsd44.org.