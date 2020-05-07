Belgrade and Manhattan high schools have been ranked nationally in the 2020 U.S. News Report of the nation’s best high schools.
Manhattan High School was ranked No. 16 among Montana high schools, and No. 2 (after Bozeman High School) among the best schools in the Bozeman “metro area.”
Belgrade High was ranked just behind Manhattan at No. 17 among Montana high schools, and No. 3 in the Bozeman metro area.
U.S. News and World Report ranks schools on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates, and how well they prepare students for college.
Belgrade High School Principal Paul Lamb said being ranked among the top 20 percent of high schools nationwide is “good news.” Jason Slater, principal of Manhattan High, credited “great teachers, great kids and great families” as factors in Manhattan’s high placement.
More information about the “Best High Schools” report can be accessed at https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools