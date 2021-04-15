WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I am seeking re-election for a second term on the Board with hopes of continuing the momentum we have gained during the last three years. Over my first term, the composition, direction, and philosophy of the Board has shifted, and a lot of positive things have come out of that. The District has become much more transparent to the community. The Board is doing what it should, setting policy and guiding the District while allowing our talented leaders, teachers and staff do what they are trained to do. We have set a foundation and direction that will allow us to become a great District as the community grows.
I have invested several hours of my time each week to improve our District and give our kids the best opportunities to be successful in the world. I would be honored to continue that effort.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I have served on the School Board for the last three years. I’ve been married for 20 years to Kelli and have two sons: a freshman in High School and a seventh-grader in the Middle School. Both are actively involved in school sports.
I spent 22 years managing large construction and IT projects for a Fortune 500 company and have been the Operations Manager for Facilities at MSU since 2017. This experience base has given me a very good understanding of the financial, procedural, and human resource challenges in running a +$25M a year organization. The past three years on the Board I have become very involved in the finance and negotiations committees which are the nuts and bolts of the District, and it has taken three years to really understand how the school finance run, how the policies work and to become effective.
The continued application of my career skills combined with the trust and understanding of the administrators, teachers and staff will allow me to help to keep a positive direction of the Board. We will continue to work as a cohesive team to best deal with the issues we will continue to face as a District.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
1) The most pressing issue will be hiring a Superintendent when Godfrey (Saunders) retires at the end of the next year. His great leadership and trust within the community and the District were the primary reason we were able to return to and stay in school full time during COVID with little resistance. Finding someone with the ability to gain the trust of the community and staff that understands of our history and values and has willingness to put forth the required time is going to be a huge undertaking that we cannot get wrong. In the past both our Board and larger Montana Districts have attempted to hire Superintendents through large national searches, largely with mixed results. I believe that we should focus on Montana candidates, perhaps within our District or at least within our State borders, that understand our unique community and challenges.
2) We will continue to be faced with financial challenges associated with growth and remaining competitive as an employer with Bozeman Schools. Based on available space in the valley, over the next decade Belgrade’s growth will likely outpace the neighboring Districts. We will need more land in the right locations to build schools. We must hire and retain quality teachers and provide the tools and technology to prepare our kids to enter the world. Historically levies are a huge challenge in our District. We have passed $186K in general operating levies in our Elementary District since 2008 while Bozeman’s Elementary has passed $3.1M in the same period. We should not compare ourselves to Bozeman at every turn, but we must recognize we need to stay on a similar playing field. Our Board needs to continue to be transparent, promote our schools and engage the community to be successful. We need to be responsible with our money, and make sure that when we do ask, both the need and the results of a failed outcome are clear.
3) Montana is unique in that local Boards are responsible for setting the direction of education in their communities. The COVID pandemic propelled distance learning and alternative possibilities to the forefront. This has accelerated how we must look at education and challenged us to re-evaluate how some of our curricula is delivered. Over the next decade, we will need to continue to keep abreast of the changing landscape and work closely with our administrators, teachers, and paraprofessionals to provide an education that fits in the world. Our kids need to graduate ready to enter the workplace or continue education, and we need to recognize that how that happens may look dramatically different in a decade.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
Most of my free time is dedicated to the Belgrade School District. In addition to the Board, I organized and helped coach a group of seventh-graders for travel basketball for the last four years. I really care about this District and the kids and look forward to donating my free time for three more years.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I am a fourth-generation Montanan.