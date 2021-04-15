WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I am an incumbent trustee who has served on the board for six years. I am running for re-election to the school board because there are projects that I would like to see completed. The bond that was passed previously by Belgrade District voters provided for a new elementary school and purchasing land for new schools to be built in the future. Story Creek is the result of that bond, but we still need to purchase land for the next new school. That is one of the things that I would like to see through. We have vested much in the advancement of the school district and I would like to be a part of that process.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I have been in the trenches of education, knowing what education is like from three perspectives—teacher, administrator, and board member. I have the time and energy to give back to the Belgrade community and schools where I received an excellent education. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degrees in education, I have had a long career as a teacher and county superintendent. I was a public school teacher for 37 1/2 years before being elected Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools, a position that I held for 12 years, being re-elected for three terms. When I retired as the county superintendent in 2015, I felt that I still had much to offer education because of my background in school law, finance, and issues facing today’s education. After serving a six-year term on the Belgrade School Board, I am still learning, but feel that my background experience will help the Belgrade School District become one of the top in the state.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
I am of the opinion there are many pressing issues facing the district but here are the ones that I feel are the top three:
This year’s decision to open the schools and keep them open during the COVID pandemic has made Belgrade stand out as a leader in the state. That situation is still a pressing issue for the school district and hard decisions will need to be made.
We have hired an excellent superintendent and many talented professionals who are helping to move the district forward.
We are starting to work as one team dedicated to serving our students. In my opinion that must continue.
Belgrade is no longer a small school district. Therefore, as it continues to grow, we must guarantee that all students receive a quality education preparing them for their future careers. The board needs to be proactive and plan for the future.
WHAT ELSE WOULD YOU LIKE VOTERS TO KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I am dedicated to being part of the team that will make the Belgrade School District the greatest that it can be.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I have no children of my own, but over the course of my career I have spent a year with over 5,000 children. I now live on the same place to which my family moved in 1955. My six siblings and I are products of the Belgrade school system, and three of us continue to live in the Gallatin Valley.