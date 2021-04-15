WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
When I heard that two spots were up for re-election, I decided to seek a position on the school board. With two school-aged children, I understand first hand how import our school system is. I want to be part of the team that continues to develop our programs and give back to our community.
WHAT IS YOUR BACKGROUND/EXPERIENCE?
I grew up in the Gallatin Valley and more recently made the switch to Belgrade. I have volunteered on several nonprofits over the years. During my time volunteering I have served as a secretary and also leads on several sub-committees. My experience with leadership and communication will serve our community and fellow board members.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND HOW WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE THEM HANDLED?
Funding. We all know that funding is an issue currently. I hope with my connections in the community that I can continue to increase awareness to the issue. I am dedicated to this community and the children. We are their voice.