The Belgrade School Board will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss whether or not to delay the start of school.
The current start date is next week on Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to district records. The delay request is to prepare all of the schools for opening in light of coronavirus.
The board will also hear a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with the Belgrade Educators’ Association. The BEA is the teachers’ union. Educators have expressed concerns over preparations to start school and to ensure the safety of the staff.
Also on tap Thursday, is a review of the High School Athletic COVID Handbook presented by activities director Toby Robinson.
To join the Zoom meeting use the following address:
https://zoom.us/j/93377867912?pwd=NStFTFFtSlk4MmNLTjByN0QxSWF1QT09
Meeting ID: 933 7786 7912
Passcode: 700108