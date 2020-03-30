Due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis, the Belgrade School Board voted Monday to cancel the May 5 levy elections that would have asked voters for a combined $1.1 million to fund school operations and pay for new technology in the elementary district.
Superintendent Godfrey Saunders recommended that the action in light of the economic impacts of COVID-19 closures on the community.
“There are many families having difficult times right now, and there is a lot of uncertainty,” Saunders told the Belgrade News Monday afternoon. “We don’t want to add something else to their plates right now.”
In February, the school board decided to ask voters for $700,000, an increase of 13.12 mills, to fund school operations in the May election. It also chose to float a $400,000 technology levy for the elementary district. Even prior to the current virus-caused economic crisis, the district has struggled to pass levies.
During the current government-mandated school closure, the district is saving money on such things as transportation and paying substitute teachers. It also anticipates fewer retirements this year, which will result in less outlay for the district. Saunders said those savings, along with expected federal funds to help school districts as part of the recently passed stimulus package, will be diverted to meet some needs that otherwise might have been funded by successful levies.
“It’s going to be tight, but I’m confident in speaking with (District Clerk) Jay Bates that we think we can make it work,” Saunders told trustees in the special meeting held Monday morning. “It’s going to take some ingenuity, but we can get it done.”
Exactly how much money might be saved on transportation and substitutes is impossible to say, since it is unknown how long the schools will be closed, Saunders said.
In addition to cancelling the levy elections, the school board voted Monday to cancel the May 5 school trustee elections because only two candidates have filed for two open seats currently held by Trustees Ted Mongeon and Davey Lynn Haglund. Mongeon has filed for re-election, and Nicole Anne Blount has filed for the other seat. The filing deadline for write-in candidates is this Friday, April 3. If additional candidates throw their hats into the ring before the end of the week, the election will be held as usual. If not, Mongeon and Blount will fill the positions.